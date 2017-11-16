Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/16/17: Taylor Motter, Cy Young Awards, and Scott Boras
Some links to get your Thursday morning started.
Hello everyone and happy Thursday! Perhaps I should stop assuming that people are always reading these stories in the morning. Although “good morning” always feels like a nice way to start off the day of posting here at Lookout Landing. Regardless of when you might be reading this story, here are the links you came here for.
In Mariners news...
- A couple of top Mariners prospects are now minor league free agents.
With Tyler Marlette and Gianfranco Wawoe declaring free agency, RHP Art Warren & OF Eric Filia enter the #Mariners' Top 30 Prospects list: https://t.co/tTdITMcSM6 pic.twitter.com/xUbj0zL23o— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 15, 2017
- Congratulations Taylor and Melissa!
She said YES @melissabpearl pic.twitter.com/5s6XpKy2JV— Taylor Motter (@taylormotter7) November 15, 2017
Around the league...
- Here’s Athletics Nation’s perspective on the trade from yesterday between Seattle and Oakland.
- Mega-agent Scott Boras met with the media at the GM meetings yesterday, and he had a lot of interesting things to say.
- That’s uhh...a lot of money.
Scott Boras says there have been no talks w #Nats about contract extension for Bryce Harper but he's willing to listen. The Nats ownership believe Harper in free agency would cost in excess of $500 million— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 15, 2017
- Major League Baseball announced its Cy Young Awards yesterday. Corey Kluber and Max Scherzer walked away with the honors.
Yeah, these qualify as #CyYoung numbers. pic.twitter.com/qgizawdIsB— MLB (@MLB) November 16, 2017
- Relevant.
Here's a video of me after getting my wisdom teeth taken out trying to get my mom to say "Corey Kluber" #CyYoung pic.twitter.com/UjA6GwfF8B— Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) November 15, 2017
- David Schoenfeld thinks we need to give Max Scherzer more respect.
- Jake Peavy is going to attempt a comeback to the big leagues.
- Travis Sawchik wonders what league Shohei Ohtani would be able to provide more value in (between the AL and NL).
- For some strange reason, Derek Jeter hasn’t even spoken to Giancarlo Stanton this offseason.
Anders’ picks...
- Aww!
Larry Nance Jr. was a U.S. soldier's pen pal 14 years ago.— SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) November 16, 2017
Tonight, he gave her his jersey. pic.twitter.com/Ca8hSRVDDQ
- More aww!
Fish get fed by duck pic.twitter.com/KAxwjdBI98— Kengarex (@kengarex) November 14, 2017
-
