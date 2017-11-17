Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/17/17: MVP Awards, Shohei Ohtani, and Yu Darvish

T.G.I.F.!

Happy Friday folks! As the GM meetings wind down, there is still some activity coming out of them. Let’s get you caught up on what you might have missed.

In Mariners news...

Some Mariners news that’s unrelated to yesterday’s trade.

#Mariners are favorites to sign SS Noelvi Marte, who is highly regarded. https://t.co/EP8GDJfT3q — Bob Dutton (@TNT_Mariners) November 16, 2017

Jim Callis doesn’t think the Thyago Vieira trade really moves the needle with them and Shohei Ohtani.

Marc W at U.S.S. Mariner breaks down the two trades that the team has made so far.

Around the league...

Major League Baseball announced its AL and NL MVP awards. Congratulations to Giancarlo Stanton and Jose Altuve!

Daniel R. Epstein at The Hardball Times applies an algorithm to Shohei Ohtani to figure out where he would be most likely to sign.

A recent article with Yahoo! Japan suggests that Ohtani is going to heavily weigh whether or not a team will let him be both a hitter and a pitcher.

But apparently whether or not Ohtani will come stateside at all is still up in the air.

Breaking: players union sets Monday deadline to resolve posting issue. So in 4 days otani could know if he'll be able to jump to mlb in '18. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 16, 2017

One thing I learned at #MLB GM Meetings: not only do GMs use emojis when texting about deals, some have been known to respond to trade offers with choice GIFs — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 16, 2017