Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/17/17: MVP Awards, Shohei Ohtani, and Yu Darvish

T.G.I.F.!

Happy Friday folks! As the GM meetings wind down, there is still some activity coming out of them. Let’s get you caught up on what you might have missed.

In Mariners news...

  • Some Mariners news that’s unrelated to yesterday’s trade.
  • Jim Callis doesn’t think the Thyago Vieira trade really moves the needle with them and Shohei Ohtani.

Around the league...

  • Daniel R. Epstein at The Hardball Times applies an algorithm to Shohei Ohtani to figure out where he would be most likely to sign.
  • A recent article with Yahoo! Japan suggests that Ohtani is going to heavily weigh whether or not a team will let him be both a hitter and a pitcher.
  • But apparently whether or not Ohtani will come stateside at all is still up in the air.
