Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/19/18: Nick Rumbelow, Eric Filia, and Jamie Moyer
Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/19/18: Nick Rumbelow, Eric Filia, and Jamie Moyer
Sunday Links.
The other day one of my friends wanted to buy candy corn, but couldn’t find any at any store. In your opinion, is candy corn strictly a Halloween candy or a staple of the fall season?
In Mariners News...
- The Mariners acquired Nick Rumbelow from the Yankees.
The #Mariners have acquired RHP Nick Rumbelow from New York-AL in exchange for minor league pitchers JP Sears and Juan Then. MLB roster now at 36.— MarinersPR (@MarinersPR) November 18, 2017
- Kate shared her analysis of the deal.
- Eric Filia and Art Warren were listed as two of 10 standouts from the AFL Championship game.
- Eric Filia’s AFL performance was pretty sensational.
Congratulations to #Mariners prospect Eric Filia, who not only won the AFL batting title with a .408 mark, but also received the league's Dernell Stenson Sportsmanship Award: https://t.co/uom7frVErQ pic.twitter.com/FS4kFodUzK— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 18, 2017
- The Peoria Javelinas won the Arizona Fall League Championship.
The Peoria Javelinas are the 2017 Arizona Fall League Champions!! Congrats @E_Filia4, @arthur_warren, @mfesta33, @bradenbishop7, @Gillies15, @KLew_20, @TallWall22, @joey_DEEKS! #Mariners— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) November 18, 2017
- Here’s a video of the final out of the game.
Just like he did for he @ModestoNuts and the Cal League championship, @arthur_warren sealed the AFL title for Peoria. pic.twitter.com/MnHLBvCpOx— Mariners (@Mariners) November 18, 2017
- The MLB Network did a profile of Braden Bishop.
"That's what I set out to do. Make her proud, make my parents proud." - @Mariners prospect @bradenbishop7 pic.twitter.com/JtFzXYw3uD— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 18, 2017
- Yesterday was Jamie Moyer’s 55th birthday.
Wishing a very happy 55th birthday to Jamie Moyer! #Mariners #Phillies #Cubs #Orioles pic.twitter.com/VV7pHuF2hM— Gummy Arts (@gummyarts) November 18, 2017
- Single game tickets went on sale yesterday!
It's not too early to start planning nights out at @SafecoField.— Mariners (@Mariners) November 19, 2017
Single-game ️ went on sale today. https://t.co/r0CgyEuzm1 pic.twitter.com/AVlxSuGsMh
Around the League...
- Here are a handful of free agent bounce back candidates.
- Eric Wedge among a group of people that interviewed to replace Joe Girardi.
To recap, here’s who has interviewed to replace Joe Girardi so far:— Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) November 18, 2017
Rob Thomson
Eric Wedge
Hensley Meulens
Aaron Boone
Chris Woodward
- Jackie Robinson was named NL MVP 68 years ago yesterday.
On this day in history: The legendary Jackie Robinson wins the NL #MVP Award. pic.twitter.com/rfdIrzngIz— MLB (@MLB) November 18, 2017
Luke’s Pick...
- Jake Browning set the record for most career touchdown passes by a Washington Husky.
The record.#PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/cVnXIMN2uE— UW Football (@UW_Football) November 19, 2017
- Myles Gaskin also broke a school record for most career rushing touchdowns.
Gaskin. Record.— UW Football (@UW_Football) November 19, 2017
WOOF! #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/VZYcOzuMkU
-
Mariners make third trade in four days
Then again, three trades in four days might be behind Jerry Dipoto's usual pace
-
Agent says Ohtani wants to hit and pitch
Ohtani is arguably the best hitter and pitcher in Japan
-
Rumors: Orioles interested in Cobb
The O's need rotation help, and Cobb is available for hire
-
Giants reportedly make offer for Stanton
The Red Sox and Cardinals are expected to make trade offers next
-
MLB Rumors: Cards interested in Hosmer?
The free agent first baseman may be a fit in St. Louis
-
Top Braves exec Hart steps down
The front office changes in Atlanta continue