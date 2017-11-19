Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/19/18: Nick Rumbelow, Eric Filia, and Jamie Moyer

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/19/18: Nick Rumbelow, Eric Filia, and Jamie Moyer

Sunday Links.

The other day one of my friends wanted to buy candy corn, but couldn’t find any at any store. In your opinion, is candy corn strictly a Halloween candy or a staple of the fall season?

In Mariners News...

  • Kate shared her analysis of the deal.
  • Eric Filia and Art Warren were listed as two of 10 standouts from the AFL Championship game.
  • Eric Filia’s AFL performance was pretty sensational.
  • The Peoria Javelinas won the Arizona Fall League Championship.
  • Here’s a video of the final out of the game.
  • The MLB Network did a profile of Braden Bishop.
  • Yesterday was Jamie Moyer’s 55th birthday.
  • Single game tickets went on sale yesterday!

Around the League...

  • Here are a handful of free agent bounce back candidates.
  • Eric Wedge among a group of people that interviewed to replace Joe Girardi.
  • Jackie Robinson was named NL MVP 68 years ago yesterday.

Luke’s Pick...

  • Jake Browning set the record for most career touchdown passes by a Washington Husky.
  • Myles Gaskin also broke a school record for most career rushing touchdowns.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories