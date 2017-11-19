Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/19/18: Nick Rumbelow, Eric Filia, and Jamie Moyer

Sunday Links.

The other day one of my friends wanted to buy candy corn, but couldn’t find any at any store. In your opinion, is candy corn strictly a Halloween candy or a staple of the fall season?

In Mariners News...

The Mariners acquired Nick Rumbelow from the Yankees.

The #Mariners have acquired RHP Nick Rumbelow from New York-AL in exchange for minor league pitchers JP Sears and Juan Then. MLB roster now at 36. — MarinersPR (@MarinersPR) November 18, 2017

Kate shared her analysis of the deal.

Eric Filia and Art Warren were listed as two of 10 standouts from the AFL Championship game.

Eric Filia’s AFL performance was pretty sensational.

Congratulations to #Mariners prospect Eric Filia, who not only won the AFL batting title with a .408 mark, but also received the league's Dernell Stenson Sportsmanship Award: https://t.co/uom7frVErQ pic.twitter.com/FS4kFodUzK — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 18, 2017

The Peoria Javelinas won the Arizona Fall League Championship.

Here’s a video of the final out of the game.

Just like he did for he @ModestoNuts and the Cal League championship, @arthur_warren sealed the AFL title for Peoria. pic.twitter.com/MnHLBvCpOx — Mariners (@Mariners) November 18, 2017

The MLB Network did a profile of Braden Bishop.

"That's what I set out to do. Make her proud, make my parents proud." - @Mariners prospect @bradenbishop7 pic.twitter.com/JtFzXYw3uD — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 18, 2017

Yesterday was Jamie Moyer’s 55th birthday.

Single game tickets went on sale yesterday!

It's not too early to start planning nights out at @SafecoField.



Single-game ️ went on sale today. https://t.co/r0CgyEuzm1 pic.twitter.com/AVlxSuGsMh — Mariners (@Mariners) November 19, 2017

Around the League...

Here are a handful of free agent bounce back candidates.

Eric Wedge among a group of people that interviewed to replace Joe Girardi.

To recap, here’s who has interviewed to replace Joe Girardi so far:



Rob Thomson

Eric Wedge

Hensley Meulens

Aaron Boone

Chris Woodward — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) November 18, 2017

Jackie Robinson was named NL MVP 68 years ago yesterday.

On this day in history: The legendary Jackie Robinson wins the NL #MVP Award. pic.twitter.com/rfdIrzngIz — MLB (@MLB) November 18, 2017

Luke’s Pick...

Jake Browning set the record for most career touchdown passes by a Washington Husky.