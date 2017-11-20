Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/20/17: Giancarlo Stanton, Lorenzo Cain, and The Incredibles 2
Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/20/17: Giancarlo Stanton, Lorenzo Cain, and The Incredibles 2
Happy Monday!
Good morning everyone! It was an oddly quiet weekend all things considered. Now that the GM meetings have concluded, many teams are likely waiting until after Thanksgiving weekend to really get down to business. With that being said, let’s take a look at what you might have missed from yesterday.
In Mariners news...
- I’ve got nothing.
Around the league...
- Craig Edwards at Fangraphs estimates where each team will be in terms of payroll next season.
- The first domino has fallen.
Source: #STLCards have made a formal trade offer to #Marlins for Giancarlo Stanton. @MLB @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 19, 2017
- Connor Byrne at MLB Trade Rumors breaks down free agent outfielder Lorenzo Cain, who could draw a good deal of interest from the Mariners this winter.
- Mike Napoli could end up in Tampa Bay next season. The first baseman and the Rays are both interested in making a deal happen.
Anders’ picks...
- This has got to be a top-5 SNL skit from the year, right?
- It’s about time!
The #Incredibles2 trailer is here. See the film in theatres June 15, 2018. pic.twitter.com/cTZIkWeDK5— Disney (@Disney) November 18, 2017
