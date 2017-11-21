Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/21/17: Shohei Ohtani, Mariners Spring Training, and The Hall of Fame

Some links to get your Tuesday started.

Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday! Although we were supposed to find out if Japense sensation Shohei Ohtani was allowed to come to the states last night, the two sides agreed to move the deadline.

Deadline for posting negotiations formally extended for 24 hours until 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, @MLB_PLAYERS announce. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 21, 2017

Hopefully this is a positive sign that the two are close to a deal and just needed some extra time to complete it. The offseason will certainly be a lot less exciting without Ohtani in the mix.

Let’s check out what else you might have missed.

In Mariners news...

The Mariners have reportedly offered Hisashi Iwakuma a new contract. The pitcher says he hopes to “make a positive announcement soon.”

The Mariners have announced their schedule for spring training.

Mariners pitchers and catchers report Feb. 14, first workout Feb. 15. Full squad first workout Feb. 20. First game Feb. 23. — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) November 20, 2017

Rumor has it the M’s have no plan to shop Nelson Cruz in trade discussions this winter.

Around the league...

The Yankees have begun their push for Ohtani. New York made a swap with the Marlins in which the team picked up some international spending money.

McCovey Chronicles writer Grant Brisbee doesn’t seem to think all of this positioning for Ohtani will matter in the end.

i, too, am absolutely convinced that this extra $250,000 has made the Yankees favorites for the player who made a conscious choice to pass up a chance at $200 million. — Grant Brisbee (@mccoveychron) November 21, 2017

Some teams will be rocking new caps next spring.

The 2018 batting practice hats from @NewEraCap are looking . pic.twitter.com/GxW4I9MRvs — MLB (@MLB) November 20, 2017

We’ve got some details on what the Giants offered the Marlins for Stanton.