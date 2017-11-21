Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/21/17: Shohei Ohtani, Mariners Spring Training, and The Hall of Fame
Some links to get your Tuesday started.
Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday! Although we were supposed to find out if Japense sensation Shohei Ohtani was allowed to come to the states last night, the two sides agreed to move the deadline.
Deadline for posting negotiations formally extended for 24 hours until 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, @MLB_PLAYERS announce. @MLB @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 21, 2017
Hopefully this is a positive sign that the two are close to a deal and just needed some extra time to complete it. The offseason will certainly be a lot less exciting without Ohtani in the mix.
Let’s check out what else you might have missed.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners have reportedly offered Hisashi Iwakuma a new contract. The pitcher says he hopes to “make a positive announcement soon.”
- The Mariners have announced their schedule for spring training.
Mariners pitchers and catchers report Feb. 14, first workout Feb. 15. Full squad first workout Feb. 20. First game Feb. 23.— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) November 20, 2017
#Mariners announce 2018 Spring Training Schedule. pic.twitter.com/mVnzLVrTVa— MarinersPR (@MarinersPR) November 20, 2017
- Rumor has it the M’s have no plan to shop Nelson Cruz in trade discussions this winter.
Around the league...
- The Yankees have begun their push for Ohtani. New York made a swap with the Marlins in which the team picked up some international spending money.
- McCovey Chronicles writer Grant Brisbee doesn’t seem to think all of this positioning for Ohtani will matter in the end.
i, too, am absolutely convinced that this extra $250,000 has made the Yankees favorites for the player who made a conscious choice to pass up a chance at $200 million.— Grant Brisbee (@mccoveychron) November 21, 2017
- Some teams will be rocking new caps next spring.
The 2018 batting practice hats from @NewEraCap are looking . pic.twitter.com/GxW4I9MRvs— MLB (@MLB) November 20, 2017
- We’ve got some details on what the Giants offered the Marlins for Stanton.
Source : Giants/Marlins names exchanged in potential Stanton deal : (SF) 2B Joe Panik, Top Prospects SP Tyler Beede & OF Chris Shaw. (Mia) Stanton & 2B Dee Gordon.— Craig Mish (@CraigMish) November 20, 2017
- Even if the Giants complete a trade for Giancarlo, San Francisco will still be a ways away from becoming a real threat.
- Cubs Hall of Famer Andre Dawson is coming back to the organization in a yet-unspecified role.
- Interestingly, the Rockies have had a pretty good track record of drafting quarterbacks. Some may say they’ve drafted better ones than the actual professional football team in their state.
- This winter’s Hall of Fame ballot has been released, and it includes some pretty enticing first-timers.
- The Hall of Fame rejected a vote that would have forced BBWAA ballots to become public.
- Former No. 1 overall pick Mark Appel has been DFA’d by the Phillies.
- Jackie Robinson’s rookie jersey has been sold for $2 million.
