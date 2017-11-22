Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/22/17: Shohei Ohtani, The Atlanta Braves, and Joe Morgan

Happy Wednesday!

Good morning everyone! I presume a lot of people are traveling or have family traveling today for the upcoming holiday. I’m probably traveling as you’re reading this, headed southbound for the weekend. Anyway, here are some links to get your day started.

In Mariners news...

This is still an extremely tragic story to this day.

6 years ago today we lost Greg Halman. We miss you, Greg. #56 #26 pic.twitter.com/NfGqsHzuep — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) November 21, 2017

Yesterday was also a day to celebrate for Mariners fans.

Happy birthday to Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.



He turns 48 today, but he's forever The Kid. pic.twitter.com/styVFZOtew — Sporting News MLB (@sn_mlb) November 21, 2017

Best of luck in your recovery, Jordan!

M’s prospect Eric Filia was named to MLB Pipeline’s All-AFL team.

Around the league...

Let the Shohei Ohtani fun begin!

Source: Tentative agreement reached among NPB, MLB, Players Association on posting system to cover this offseason, then 3-yr deal moving forward. going to be 10 days until owners ratify, earliest Ohtani posted next Friday. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 21, 2017

There was a pretty significant fallout from the Braves’ illegal international signing practices.

Former #Braves GM John Coppolella is banned for life from #MLB as Braves hammered with penalties — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 21, 2017

#Braves penalties:

- 9 int'l signees, including Nos. 5 & 30 Kevin Maitan, Abraham Gutierrez, declared FA

- Ji-Hwan Bae contract disapproved

- $10K signing cap in 2019-20 int'l period

- 2020-21 pool reduced by 50%

- Forfeit 2018 3rd-round Draft pick

More: https://t.co/DmrCAmd2wC pic.twitter.com/kbRZyoO4zb — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 21, 2017

BREAKING: Star prospect Kevin Maitan is one of 12 Atlanta Braves minor leaguers expected to be declared a free agent after league investigation, sources tell Yahoo Sports. In addition, Braves will suffer significant restrictions in 2019-20 and 2020-21 international FA classes. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 21, 2017

And if you have no idea what I’m talking about with this Braves stuff...

The Braves were functionally running a shadow farm with illegally signed 13-15-year-olds. Maybe you’re okay with child exploitation but this is Literally Child Exploitation. And no, it’s not just them. — Jarrett Seidler (@jaseidler) November 21, 2017

Anders’ picks...

Some pretty major news in college basketball: former Nathan Hale High School star and University of Washington signee will likely miss the rest of the season after playing just two minutes of collegiate basketball for Missouri. He will still likely be a top-5 NBA draft selection.