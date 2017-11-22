Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/22/17: Shohei Ohtani, The Atlanta Braves, and Joe Morgan

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/22/17: Shohei Ohtani, The Atlanta Braves, and Joe Morgan

Happy Wednesday!

Good morning everyone! I presume a lot of people are traveling or have family traveling today for the upcoming holiday. I’m probably traveling as you’re reading this, headed southbound for the weekend. Anyway, here are some links to get your day started.

In Mariners news...

  • This is still an extremely tragic story to this day.
  • Yesterday was also a day to celebrate for Mariners fans.
  • Best of luck in your recovery, Jordan!

Around the league...

  • Let the Shohei Ohtani fun begin!
  • There was a pretty significant fallout from the Braves’ illegal international signing practices.
  • And if you have no idea what I’m talking about with this Braves stuff...

Anders’ picks...

  • Some pretty major news in college basketball: former Nathan Hale High School star and University of Washington signee will likely miss the rest of the season after playing just two minutes of collegiate basketball for Missouri. He will still likely be a top-5 NBA draft selection.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories