Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/22/17: Shohei Ohtani, The Atlanta Braves, and Joe Morgan
Happy Wednesday!
Good morning everyone! I presume a lot of people are traveling or have family traveling today for the upcoming holiday. I’m probably traveling as you’re reading this, headed southbound for the weekend. Anyway, here are some links to get your day started.
In Mariners news...
- This is still an extremely tragic story to this day.
6 years ago today we lost Greg Halman. We miss you, Greg. #56 #26 pic.twitter.com/NfGqsHzuep— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) November 21, 2017
- Yesterday was also a day to celebrate for Mariners fans.
Happy birthday to Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.— Sporting News MLB (@sn_mlb) November 21, 2017
He turns 48 today, but he's forever The Kid. pic.twitter.com/styVFZOtew
- Best of luck in your recovery, Jordan!
November 22, 2017
- M’s prospect Eric Filia was named to MLB Pipeline’s All-AFL team.
Around the league...
- Let the Shohei Ohtani fun begin!
Source: Tentative agreement reached among NPB, MLB, Players Association on posting system to cover this offseason, then 3-yr deal moving forward. going to be 10 days until owners ratify, earliest Ohtani posted next Friday.— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 21, 2017
- There was a pretty significant fallout from the Braves’ illegal international signing practices.
Former #Braves GM John Coppolella is banned for life from #MLB as Braves hammered with penalties— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 21, 2017
#Braves penalties:— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 21, 2017
- 9 int'l signees, including Nos. 5 & 30 Kevin Maitan, Abraham Gutierrez, declared FA
- Ji-Hwan Bae contract disapproved
- $10K signing cap in 2019-20 int'l period
- 2020-21 pool reduced by 50%
- Forfeit 2018 3rd-round Draft pick
More: https://t.co/DmrCAmd2wC pic.twitter.com/kbRZyoO4zb
BREAKING: Star prospect Kevin Maitan is one of 12 Atlanta Braves minor leaguers expected to be declared a free agent after league investigation, sources tell Yahoo Sports. In addition, Braves will suffer significant restrictions in 2019-20 and 2020-21 international FA classes.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 21, 2017
- And if you have no idea what I’m talking about with this Braves stuff...
The Braves were functionally running a shadow farm with illegally signed 13-15-year-olds. Maybe you’re okay with child exploitation but this is Literally Child Exploitation. And no, it’s not just them.— Jarrett Seidler (@jaseidler) November 21, 2017
- Joe Morgan wrote a letter to Hall of Fame voters urging them to keep steroid users out of Cooperstown.
- Grant Brisbee thinks Morgan’s letter actually disproves his point.
- Major League Baseball is awfully close to installing a pitch clock that could enter the game as early as the 2018 season.
- Aaron Judge has undergone shoulder surgery but is expected to be ready for spring training.
- The Cubs have named Will Venable the team’s new first base coach. That was quick.
- Meanwhile, the Angels have hired former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus to a front office role.
Anders’ picks...
- Some pretty major news in college basketball: former Nathan Hale High School star and University of Washington signee will likely miss the rest of the season after playing just two minutes of collegiate basketball for Missouri. He will still likely be a top-5 NBA draft selection.
Statement from #Mizzou:— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouHoops) November 21, 2017
Michael Porter, Jr. will undergo surgery on Tuesday, Nov. 21, in Dallas, Texas. The procedure, a microdiscectomy of the L3-L4 spinal discs, has a projected recovery time of three-four months and will likely cause him to miss the remainder of the season.
-
