Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/23/17: Jerry Dipoto, Jon Jay, and Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving links! Unconventional I suppose, but still good!
Good morning everyone. If you’re in the States somewhere, then Happy Thanksgiving! If not, then happy Thursday! Everyone deserves to have a fun day, regardless of circumstance. Let’s hope these links can start that day off on the right foot.
In Mariners news...
- Mitch Haniger helped make this holiday special for kids in Hawaii.
- The Mariners have launched a new regular podcast with Aaron Goldsmith and Jerry Dipoto. The first episode is a must-listen. Dipoto is very transparent about the team’s approach with Shohei Ohtani, the recent acquisition of Ryon Healy, and other team musings. There are some cool nuggets of info sprinkled throughout, and it’s definitely worth the listen.
- It wouldn’t be a Dipoto Thanksgiving without some spicy rumors.
Source: Mariners and OF Jon Jay are talking. No deal done, but seems as though there's some momentum there.— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 22, 2017
- Marc W at U.S.S. Mariner discusses a few things in advance of the holiday.
Around the league...
- Oakland and Baltimore completed a minor trade.
A’s trade Jaycob Brugman to the Orioles for a PTBNL or cash.— Jane Lee (@JaneMLB) November 22, 2017
- Cespedes Family BBQ continues its release of “free agent matrixes” with an analysis of where Ohtani could wind up.
- This kid seems to be extremely intelligent.
I asked Shohei Ohtani this year how he will measure success in his @MLB career. He told me, “All the milestones and awards are important, but what I will evaluate the most is, when I retire, how much applause I get from the fans, how much love I get from the fans.” @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 22, 2017
When I asked Shohei Ohtani to name his favorite players, he first mentioned Ichiro and Yu Darvish. Then he said he likes to watch @Bharper3407 and has studied video of Harper at the plate. @MLB @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 22, 2017
Ohtani mentioned geographic location and the role he’d have, as key considerations in choosing an @MLB team. “I want to talk with as many people in the organization as I can, and see if it’s the type of place I want to play,” he told me. @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 22, 2017
- Jeff Sullivan at Fangraphs wonders how Ohtani will impact the game.
Anders’ picks...
- ...someone explain.
OK, I have watched this 20 times and I cannot figure out what happens to #80. Dude just disappears like he was never there. (via @USCCoachHelton) pic.twitter.com/xnNvLI0pyS— Brett Taylor (@Brett_A_Taylor) November 21, 2017
