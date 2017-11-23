Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/23/17: Jerry Dipoto, Jon Jay, and Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving links! Unconventional I suppose, but still good!

Good morning everyone. If you’re in the States somewhere, then Happy Thanksgiving! If not, then happy Thursday! Everyone deserves to have a fun day, regardless of circumstance. Let’s hope these links can start that day off on the right foot.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • Oakland and Baltimore completed a minor trade.
  • Cespedes Family BBQ continues its release of “free agent matrixes” with an analysis of where Ohtani could wind up.
  • This kid seems to be extremely intelligent.

Anders’ picks...

  • ...someone explain.
