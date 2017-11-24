Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/24/17: Blue Jays, Jeff Passan, and Comic Strips
Happy Friday!
Good morning everyone! I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving. I’m sure some people are out and about today on their shopping sprees. Here are some links for your day.
In Mariners news...
Around the league...
- Fish Stripes takes an optimistic approach at a possible Giancarlo Stanton trade, looking at where it might pay off for them in the near future if a deal comes to fruition.
- Closers come from the most unexpected places, writes Sam Miller with ESPN.
- The Blue Jays had a number of minor leaguers suspended recently for PEDs, so the organization is going to undergo an internal investigation to see where all of this is coming from.
- Jeff Passan was so enraged by Joe Morgan’s letter to BBWAA writers that he is actually abstaining from voting this year.
Anders’ picks...
- Taking crowd sourcing to a whole new level.
Everson Griffen's shirt says: "I just had a baby boy. What should we name him?" pic.twitter.com/w9LbwDJncc— SB Nation NFL (@SBNationNFL) November 23, 2017
- Here’s a little comic for you.
Facebook reminded me that, two years ago, I took a pause from writing Wolverine and wrote a comic for the emergency instructions guy on the tray table of my plane. pic.twitter.com/00zq2xPrl1— Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) November 23, 2017
