Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/25/17: Shohei Ohtani, PEDs, and Carlos Correa

Late November Links.

In Mariners News...

  • CBS reported that the Mariners are going to give Shohei Ohtani their best shot.
  • The Mariners took to Instagram to express their interest in Ohtani.

The pursuit of Shohei Ohtani is on. Hear more on our new podcast, The Wheelhouse, at the link in our bio.

  • Apparently Edgar Martinez still has it.
  • Edgar responded with some encouraging words for Mitch.
  • Greg Johns answered questions ranging from the rookie most likely to make an impact for the Mariners next year to the chances of Jerry Dipoto trying to make a move for Giancarlo Stanton.

Around the League...

  • Jeff Passan is giving up his Hall of Fame vote.
  • Six Blue Jays prospects have been busted for PEDs in the last week, causing the organization to launch an internal investigation.
  • Aaron Judge had surgery on his left shoulder to treat an injury that is believed to have occurred in April.
  • Richard Justice names 10 free agents that could wind up as bargains for their suitors this offseason.
  • Yesterday marked the 35th anniversary of Cal Ripken’s 1982 AL Rookie of the Year award.

Luke’s Pick...

  • If you want to listen to me ask another person questions about the Washington State Cougars while waiting for the Apple Cup to kickoff tomorrow at 5:00 PM, I have exactly what you’re looking for.
