Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/25/17: Shohei Ohtani, PEDs, and Carlos Correa
Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/25/17: Shohei Ohtani, PEDs, and Carlos Correa
Late November Links.
In Mariners News...
- CBS reported that the Mariners are going to give Shohei Ohtani their best shot.
- The Mariners took to Instagram to express their interest in Ohtani.
- Apparently Edgar Martinez still has it.
In spring I was hitting with Valencia after practice off the curveball machine and we got Edgar to step in. The very first swing was a rocket to right center followed by more all over the yard.— Mitch Haniger (@M_Hanny17) November 22, 2017
- Edgar responded with some encouraging words for Mitch.
Mitch, you will be hitting line drive at my age, you are an especial player .See you soon!!— Edgar Martinez (@11EdgarMartinez) November 24, 2017
- Greg Johns answered questions ranging from the rookie most likely to make an impact for the Mariners next year to the chances of Jerry Dipoto trying to make a move for Giancarlo Stanton.
Around the League...
- Jeff Passan is giving up his Hall of Fame vote.
- Six Blue Jays prospects have been busted for PEDs in the last week, causing the organization to launch an internal investigation.
- Aaron Judge had surgery on his left shoulder to treat an injury that is believed to have occurred in April.
- Richard Justice names 10 free agents that could wind up as bargains for their suitors this offseason.
- Yesterday marked the 35th anniversary of Cal Ripken’s 1982 AL Rookie of the Year award.
#FlashbackFriday: On this day in 1982, ‘The Iron Man’ was named AL Rookie of the Year. pic.twitter.com/vR9th7VF8k— MLB (@MLB) November 24, 2017
- Carlos Correa is spending the week in Puerto Rico assisting with hurricane relief.
Luke’s Pick...
- If you want to listen to me ask another person questions about the Washington State Cougars while waiting for the Apple Cup to kickoff tomorrow at 5:00 PM, I have exactly what you’re looking for.
-
Ex-Phillie Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez dies
Gonzalez was reportedly killed in a car crash in Cuba
-
Bargain MLB free agents on Black Friday
Our Black Friday FA shopping guide includes a starting pitcher, slugger, super sub, and re...
-
Black Friday 2017 deals: NBA, NHL, NFL
Get 15 percent off any order of more than $75 at CBS Sports Shop
-
2017 baseball holiday gift guide
Need a gift for someone who loves baseball? We're here to help as the holidays approach
-
Mariners will pursue Ohtani aggressively
Several prominent Japanese-born Mariners and ex-Mariners have said they will help as well
-
Black Friday MLB deals from CBS
Get your sports fans something that they'll wear all year