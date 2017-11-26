Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/26/17: Shohei Ohtani, Ben Gamel, and Bob Rondeau
Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/26/17: Shohei Ohtani, Ben Gamel, and Bob Rondeau
Bring baseball back.
Usually at the beginning of the year, it takes me a while to get used to writing that year down on dates. Like I would write “January 2013” instead of “January 2014” at the beginning of the 2014 year. For some reason, I still haven’t adjusted to 2017. Has anyone else had this problem?
In Mariners News...
- The Mariners gave Bob Rondeau a shoutout yesterday during his final broadcast at Husky Stadium.
My oh my.— Mariners (@Mariners) November 26, 2017
All the best to a Seattle institution, @UWAthletics broadcaster Bob Rondeau, as he calls his final #AppleCup. pic.twitter.com/xb16GEGpys
- Jean Segura’s late inning defensive performance on July 17th earned him the #DidYouSeeThat Play of the Year Award.
ICYMI—after 24 plays were trimmed to just two, your 2017 #DidYouSeaThat Play of the Year is... pic.twitter.com/GtuG1GKZ61— Mariners (@Mariners) November 25, 2017
- Ken Griffey Jr. thinks Edgar belongs in the Hall of Fame.
Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.: “Edgar deserves to be in [the Hall of Fame]…He carried the team for a period of time. He was one of the most feared hitters in the game for 10-plus years.” #EdgarHOF— MarinersPR (@MarinersPR) November 25, 2017
More: https://t.co/xwww8Rgm7x pic.twitter.com/rMpc69s0Wx
- The Mariners will do a Ben Game cap giveaway in April! Do it for the flow!
This holiday season, give the gift of flow.— Mariners (@Mariners) November 25, 2017
Ben Gamel Cap Night is set for April 13. https://t.co/CiUm9BSaJz pic.twitter.com/72EK2bmkiT
Around the League...
- Shohei Ohtani sent a questionnaire to all 30 teams to help find which teams would be a good fit.
Shohei Ohtani has reportedly sent a questionnaire to all 30 @MLB clubs asking why they would be a good fit for him: https://t.co/Ah4TBhxqdT pic.twitter.com/RXYNxqyegf— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 26, 2017
- Vladamir Guerrero tweeted about the tragedy of domestic violence.
Leo el dato que cada cuatro días muere una mujer víctima de violencia doméstica en mi país.— Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) November 25, 2017
¿Es necesario eso?#ParemosEsto pic.twitter.com/hvCTH8E8qq
- These stat cast measurements show Greg Holland’s excellence.
- MLB compiled the most extreme home runs, including the furthest and shortest hit dingers of the season.
- Buster Olney reflects on Hall of Fame voting.
Luke’s Picks...
- The UW Athletic Department named the football broadcast booth after Bob Rondeau.
The Bob Rondeau Radio Booth.#ThanksBob. pic.twitter.com/0mS77NHugS— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) November 26, 2017
- Also after ejections, a player fouling out, and an injury, Alabama’s basketball team played over 10 minutes with just three players.
