Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/26/17: Shohei Ohtani, Ben Gamel, and Bob Rondeau

Bring baseball back.

Usually at the beginning of the year, it takes me a while to get used to writing that year down on dates. Like I would write “January 2013” instead of “January 2014” at the beginning of the 2014 year. For some reason, I still haven’t adjusted to 2017. Has anyone else had this problem?

In Mariners News...

The Mariners gave Bob Rondeau a shoutout yesterday during his final broadcast at Husky Stadium.

My oh my.



All the best to a Seattle institution, @UWAthletics broadcaster Bob Rondeau, as he calls his final #AppleCup. pic.twitter.com/xb16GEGpys — Mariners (@Mariners) November 26, 2017

Jean Segura’s late inning defensive performance on July 17th earned him the #DidYouSeeThat Play of the Year Award.

ICYMI—after 24 plays were trimmed to just two, your 2017 #DidYouSeaThat Play of the Year is... pic.twitter.com/GtuG1GKZ61 — Mariners (@Mariners) November 25, 2017

Ken Griffey Jr. thinks Edgar belongs in the Hall of Fame.

Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.: “Edgar deserves to be in [the Hall of Fame]…He carried the team for a period of time. He was one of the most feared hitters in the game for 10-plus years.” #EdgarHOF



More: https://t.co/xwww8Rgm7x pic.twitter.com/rMpc69s0Wx — MarinersPR (@MarinersPR) November 25, 2017

The Mariners will do a Ben Game cap giveaway in April! Do it for the flow!

This holiday season, give the gift of flow.



Ben Gamel Cap Night is set for April 13. https://t.co/CiUm9BSaJz pic.twitter.com/72EK2bmkiT — Mariners (@Mariners) November 25, 2017

Around the League...

Shohei Ohtani sent a questionnaire to all 30 teams to help find which teams would be a good fit.

Shohei Ohtani has reportedly sent a questionnaire to all 30 @MLB clubs asking why they would be a good fit for him: https://t.co/Ah4TBhxqdT pic.twitter.com/RXYNxqyegf — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 26, 2017

Vladamir Guerrero tweeted about the tragedy of domestic violence.

Leo el dato que cada cuatro días muere una mujer víctima de violencia doméstica en mi país.



¿Es necesario eso?#ParemosEsto pic.twitter.com/hvCTH8E8qq — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) November 25, 2017

These stat cast measurements show Greg Holland’s excellence.

MLB compiled the most extreme home runs, including the furthest and shortest hit dingers of the season.

Buster Olney reflects on Hall of Fame voting.

Luke’s Picks...

The UW Athletic Department named the football broadcast booth after Bob Rondeau.