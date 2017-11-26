Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/26/17: Shohei Ohtani, Ben Gamel, and Bob Rondeau

Bring baseball back.

Usually at the beginning of the year, it takes me a while to get used to writing that year down on dates. Like I would write “January 2013” instead of “January 2014” at the beginning of the 2014 year. For some reason, I still haven’t adjusted to 2017. Has anyone else had this problem?

In Mariners News...

  • The Mariners gave Bob Rondeau a shoutout yesterday during his final broadcast at Husky Stadium.
  • Jean Segura’s late inning defensive performance on July 17th earned him the #DidYouSeeThat Play of the Year Award.
  • The Mariners will do a Ben Game cap giveaway in April! Do it for the flow!

Around the League...

  • Shohei Ohtani sent a questionnaire to all 30 teams to help find which teams would be a good fit.
  • Vladamir Guerrero tweeted about the tragedy of domestic violence.
  • These stat cast measurements show Greg Holland’s excellence.
  • MLB compiled the most extreme home runs, including the furthest and shortest hit dingers of the season.
  • Buster Olney reflects on Hall of Fame voting.

Luke’s Picks...

  • The UW Athletic Department named the football broadcast booth after Bob Rondeau.
  • Also after ejections, a player fouling out, and an injury, Alabama’s basketball team played over 10 minutes with just three players.
