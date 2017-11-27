Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/27/17: Doug Fister, ByungHo Park, and Buzzer Beaters
Happy Monday!
Good morning everyone and happy Monday! It’s been a strangely slow first month of the offseason. There have been rumors galore about big fish such as Giancarlo Stanton and Shohei Ohtani, but there’s been no real movement. Remember Jerry Dipoto’s first offseason when he made that major trade with the Rays just days after the World Series? I guess if he isn’t making things happen, nobody else will either.
Hopefully something exciting happens soon. But in the meantime, here are some links to get your day going.
In Mariners news...
- It’s Cyber Monday! The Mariners have some deals going on at their website that should help you shop for the M’s fan on your list (or maybe just to treat yourself).
Around the league...
- Pinstripe Alley expects more from the Yankees bullpen in 2018.
- You’ll be seeing a familiar face in the division.
Source: Rangers to sign Doug Fister to a major league deal, pending a physical. Righty leaves the Red Sox, who helped him get back on track https://t.co/8uOAfWudix— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) November 26, 2017
- The Rangers might not be done yet. They’re reportedly looking at Alex Cobb and Lance Lynn as well. Texas has been rumored as a major player for Shohei Ohtani, so I wonder how these pursuits could affect how appealing the team is to the Japanese star.
- If the Mariners enter the fray for major starting pitching options on the free agent market, they’ll be fighting with the Twins for Yu Darvish and Ohtani.
- The Rays have emerged as a potential trade partner for anyone in need of pitching. Tampa Bay is expected to trade Jake Odorizzi and Alex Colome this offseason.
- Despite reports to the contrary, Andre Ethier will try to play in 2018.
- After a disappointing stint in the big leagues, Twins first baseman ByungHo Park is going to return to Korea.
Anders’ picks...
- Whoa.
Hitting a half-court buzzer-beater for the win? That's definitely #SCtop10 worthy. (via @WMTribeMBB) pic.twitter.com/7kR8NjmBff— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 26, 2017
-
