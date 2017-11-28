Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/28/17: Giancarlo Stanton, Scott Rolen, and The Seattle Sounders
Some links to get your Tuesday started.
Happy Tuesday folks! We’ve got some more rumors and minor moves to report, so let’s get to it.
In Mariners news...
- As we head towards the winter meetings, we’re gonna highlight one offseason plan from the fanpost section each day! Let’s start things off with Incredible Sulk’s offseason plan.
- Grant Brisbee thinks the Mariners are the most likely landing spot for Shohei Ohtani. Although he doesn’t seem to be very confident in that prediction.
Around the league...
- Given the choice, Giancarlo Stanton would like to be traded to the Dodgers. The good news of Stanton is that the Dodgers are the rumored frontrunner for his services.
- There have been some odd developments in the Stanton trade front.
A couple of MLB teams have gotten the sense there could be a resolution to the Giancarlo Stanton situation by the winter meetings Dec. 10. (Either the #Marlins trade him by then, or interested teams determine it's time to branch out and more actively explore their Plan B's).— Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) November 27, 2017
Stanton's full no-trade clause, opt-out clause and the $295 million still owed him have made it a massively complicated proposition. But the #Marlins trade talks can only hold up the rest of the industry for so long.— Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) November 27, 2017
- Bradford Doolittle takes a look at some players who would benefit from being traded this winter.
- Adam Darowski dives into the Hall of Fame case for Scott Rolen.
- A couple of former Mariners arms (technically, three) have found new homes.
Congratulations to Jonathan Aro who has agreed to a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres.#Matosports— gene mato (@genemato) November 27, 2017
Dodgers signed switch-pitcher Pat Venditte to a minor-league deal, source confirms.— Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) November 28, 2017
- The Reds might make a surprise run at Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani (I’m running out of ways to describe Japanese Babe Ruth, you guys).
Anders’ picks...
- Sounder At Heart has a request for all Seattle sports fans: come support the Sounders in their quest to defend their MLS Cup Title.
- There are two weird things going on here.
Completely missed this yesterday and now I can’t stop watching pic.twitter.com/1YgvVV4EmY— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) November 27, 2017
- ...what?
WHAT JUST HAPPENED pic.twitter.com/nZrGqHurfV— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 28, 2017
