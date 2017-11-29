Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/29/17: Giancarlo Stanton, Shohei Ohtani, and Eli Manning

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/29/17: Giancarlo Stanton, Shohei Ohtani, and Eli Manning

OK, I know Ohtani and Giancarlo have been dominating these headlines but one of them has to do something eventually.

Good morning everyone! Yesterday was surprisingly packed with news from the world of baseball, so let’s get to it.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • Those are some pretty significant names staying in Japan.

Anders’ picks...

  • Happy belated birthday, Shawn!
  • The New York Giants announced they will not start Eli Manning at quarterback on Sunday, breaking Manning’s 210-game streak of starts. Instead the team will start Geno Smith, which gives them an unusual distinction.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories