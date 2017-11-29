Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/29/17: Giancarlo Stanton, Shohei Ohtani, and Eli Manning

OK, I know Ohtani and Giancarlo have been dominating these headlines but one of them has to do something eventually.

Good morning everyone! Yesterday was surprisingly packed with news from the world of baseball, so let’s get to it.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

Those are some pretty significant names staying in Japan.

Yomiuri Giants have re-signed Scott Mathieson ($3.2MM), Arquimedes Caminero ($2MM), and Casey McGehee ($2.4MM) to one-year contracts https://t.co/qrZBu7CWFK — Guess who just got back today? Them wild-eyed boys (@Kazuto_Yamazaki) November 28, 2017

Baseball America named Brian Cashman as the sport’s Executive of the Year.

Travis Sawchik at Fangraphs takes a look at which of Shohei Ohtani’s outlined criteria really matters the most.

Ohtani could make up the lost cash in other ways.

Ohtani may be limited to $3.5 million signing bonus, but marketing agents believe he will become #MLB's highest-paid player off the field, earning in excess of $20 million annually — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 28, 2017

Scott Boras (who isn’t Ohtani’s agent) is upset that Ohtani is being screwed over by MLB’s posting system.

If you thought Jack Z’s Mariners were dysfunctional...

Marlins warn Stanton: Accept a trade or you’ll be only star on stripped-down team. https://t.co/HzKFbzHuoD pic.twitter.com/cif7SzJBdv — Miami Herald Sports (@HeraldSports) November 28, 2017

Eno Sarris at Fangraphs points out that it’s difficult to project how Stanton will change with age.

I suppose Carlos Beltran changed his mind after initially saying he wasn’t interested in managing the Yankees right away.

Carlos Beltran’s interview with #Yankees will be tomorrow morning, a source tells The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 28, 2017

Anders’ picks...

Happy belated birthday, Shawn!

On his 48th Birthday, we celebrate SHAWN KEMP's high-flying career! #NBABDAY pic.twitter.com/GEGiEWVpMO — NBA History (@NBAHistory) November 26, 2017

The New York Giants announced they will not start Eli Manning at quarterback on Sunday, breaking Manning’s 210-game streak of starts. Instead the team will start Geno Smith, which gives them an unusual distinction.