Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/30/17: Podcasts, Adam Dunn, and Yusmeiro Petit
Happy Thursday!
Good morning everyone! A small hole poked in the dam that is the offseason yesterday with a signing and a smattering of rumors. We could be close to a breakthrough in the market. Let’s check out what’s going on in the sport.
In Mariners news...
- The second episode of the Aaron Goldsmith-Jerry Dipoto podcast is up! They talk about new coaching additions, Arizona Fall League stuff, Edgar Martinez, and more.
- Ryan Divish and Larry Stone break down the M’s chances of landing Shohei Ohtani in their latest podcast.
- This is the perfect time for the Mariners to make a move for Ohtani, notes David Schoenfeld at ESPN.
- Bret Boone made and later apologized for messages to Seattle PI reporter Stephen Cohen regarding sexual harassment.
- Our featured offseason plan fanpost of the day belongs to JamesMason! Check out what they have in store for Seattle.
Around the league...
- It’s not just Giancarlo and Ohtani: Jeff Passan breaks down why the offseason has been slow to start.
- Yesterday I learned something very odd about a former Mariners general manager, courtesy of Wikipedia.
...what? pic.twitter.com/cEfgBkBylf— Anders Jorstad (@AndersJorstad) November 30, 2017
- Rumor has it we could see as many as 10 players agree to free agent deals this week. Most of them are expected to be relief pitchers. One of the first dominos fell yesterday.
Free-agent RHP Yusmeiro Petit in agreement with #Athletics on two-year, $10M deal with club option, according to his agent, Rafael Godoy. Pending physical.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 30, 2017
- Adam Dunn will be elected to the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame, which seems a little odd to me when you consider his contributions in Cincy.
- The Reds are the first known team to submit an application for Ohtani’s services.
Source: #Reds have submitted a formal reply to the Shohei Ohtani questionnaire, along with other recruitment materials, and are pursuing the Japanese star. @ctrent reported yesterday that GM Dick Williams says team has “serious interest” in Ohtani. @MLB @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 29, 2017
- The Giants are willing to take on all of Giancarlo Stanton’s contract if it means they can acquire the slugger.
- Fish Stripes takes a look at the ultimatum that Derek Jeter gave to Giancarlo.
- A pretty high-profile relief pitcher is available on the trade market.
Sources: #Rays engaged with multiple teams in active trade discussions centered on closer Alex Colome; #STLCards among the clubs with sustained interest. @MLB @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 29, 2017
- Carlos Ruiz isn’t quite ready to hang ‘em up.
Carlos Ruiz, the irrepressible Chooch, wants to return for a 13th season in 2018 even though he turns 39 in January. Ruiz is currently working out at home in Panama. He keeps himself in terrific shape, and pitchers still like throwing to him. Potential backup for a contender.— Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) November 30, 2017
- The Red Sox are involved in trade discussions for White Sox slugger Jose Abreu.
- Despite attempts to speed up the game, baseball is slower than ever before. Travis Sawchik investigates why.
- The Astros are expected to try to trade starter Mike Fiers before tomorrow’s non-tender deadline.
Anders’ picks...
- This is wild.
BREAKING: American Airlines says computer glitch allowed all pilots to take vacation over Christmas week. Now union says thousands of flights are in jeopardy of cancellation. Americans says they’re offering 1.5x pay for pilots to fill in and expect to resolve the issue.— Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) November 29, 2017
- Despite a couple of spelling mistakes, Kristaps Porzingis received more write-in votes for mayor of NYC than Aaron Judge did.
-
