Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/1/17: Mariners Rumors, Edgar Martinez Award, and Yankees Managerial Search
Happy Friday!
Hey gang! Happy Friday and first day of December! Things are finally beginning to heat up, with news on Ohtani and Stanton becoming more clear. Let’s dive into what we’ve got for you today.
In Mariners news...
- The M’s made a very minor move.
#Mariners claim LHP Sam Moll off waivers from Pittsburgh. Seattle's 40-man roster is now at 37 players.— MarinersPR (@MarinersPR) November 30, 2017
Read: https://t.co/kJKqHxhbR6 pic.twitter.com/mUDhuNLlnQ
- Since we haven’t heard anything from the Jon Jay front in a while...
The #Mariners remain a prime player for free agent Jon Jay, according to two people familiar with the outfield market. @feinsand first mentioned the possibility last week. Seattle's center fielders ranked last in MLB with a .612 OPS this year. Jay logged a .749 OPS with #Cubs.— Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) November 30, 2017
- Uhh...no thanks.
The Colorado #Rockies and Seattle #Mariners, who are seeking more offensive punch, are among the suitors for prized free agent outfielder Jay Bruce— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 1, 2017
- Congrats, Nellie!
Nelson Cruz earns the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award. #Mariners— MarinersPR (@MarinersPR) November 30, 2017
Read: https://t.co/PcGX4MM19i pic.twitter.com/YXBzjudLmU
- Marco Gonzales has a message for everyone.
Some #SeattleLove from @Mariners pitcher @MarcoGonzales_! #DefendOurCup pic.twitter.com/ZSfZQC96rc— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) December 1, 2017
Around the league...
- This news really doesn’t bode well for the Mariners. Luckily, it doesn’t bode very well for the Rangers, Yankees, or Dodgers either.
Shohei Ohtani development: Multiple @MLB team execs believe Ohtani may actually prefer to sign with a club that doesn’t already have a Japanese star; Ohtani’s camp has not commented on that. @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 1, 2017
Brandon Laird, Ohtani’s teammate in Japan, gave credence to that idea, saying, “I feel like he just wants to come and not be compared to other guys who have already been here — to start fresh on his own, show what he can do by himself.” @MLB— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 1, 2017
- The Giants and Marlins appear to be very close to making a deal involving Giancarlo Stanton. The two sides are getting pretty serious.
Giancarlo Stanton trade development: Source says #Marlins likely would accept offer of Panik, Beede and Shaw for Stanton alone -- if #SFGiants committed to paying at least $250 million of the $295 million left on Stanton’s contract. @MLB @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 30, 2017
Source : SF Giants front office executives are now in Los Angeles to meet with representatives of NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton.— Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 1, 2017
- The stove is sizzling!
#Dbacks acquire RHP Brad Boxberger from the Rays for RHP Curtis Taylor.@Brad_Boxberger was an All-Star in 2015, leading the American League with 41 saves. pic.twitter.com/0vjLtfSsNa— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) November 30, 2017
- A couple of former Mariners found new homes on minor league deals.
Chicago Cubs— Roster Roundup (@RosterRoundup) November 16, 2017
Signed INF Mike Freeman (@MikeBFree5) to a minor league contract.@IowaCubs
St. Louis Cardinals— Roster Roundup (@RosterRoundup) November 28, 2017
Signed C Steven Baron (@SBaron88) to a minor league contract.@memphisredbirds
- The Angels acquired reliever Jim Johnson and a boatload of international signing money from the Braves.
- Congrats, Andrew!
Congrats to @TheCUTCH22 on his brand new baby boy, Steel Stefan McCutchen.— Cut4 (@Cut4) November 29, 2017
( : Cutch's IG) pic.twitter.com/GngBuFNPik
- Jeff Sullivan takes a look at Oakland’s approach to improve its bullpen.
- Grant Brisbee whips out the crystal ball to try to predict where Yu Darvish will wind up this offseason.
- Former Major Leaguer Gregg Zaun was fired from SportsNet following reports of inappropriate behavior in the workplace.
- The Yankees have completed their managerial interview process and will look to select from a group of six candidates (Rob Thomson, Aaron Boone, Hensley Meulens, Eric Wedge, Chris Woodward, and Carlos Beltran).
