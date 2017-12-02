Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/2/17: Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Boone, and Drug Tests

The links should just be called the Ohtani updates.

I know a person who ran cross country in high school. Every year in the middle of December they would get together and participate in the most awful sounding challenge ever. They would run a lap around the track and then drink a glass of egg nog and repeat that cycle until they threw up. Last person standing won. This has nothing to do with baseball, but I still think it’s worth sharing.

Anyways, to the links!

In Mariners News...

Here are details on Hisashi Iwakuma’s deal.

Hisashi Iwakuma gets $2.5M if in majors plus $6M incentives (on game started; other incentives if in pen). Plus personal trainer provided in mariners deal. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 1, 2017

If you weren't positive the Mariners are after Shohei Ohtani...

mariners big/main goal is to sign ohtani. same as many, many teams. it's said to be bordering on "obsession" for some of these teams. hard to blame them. really. $300M player for pennies is a worthwhile endeavor. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 1, 2017

The Mariners non-tendered Drew Smyly and Shae Simmons.

Mariners have non-tendered (not offered contracts) to LH Drew Smyly and RH reliever Shae Simmons. — Greg Johns (@GregJohnsMLB) December 2, 2017

Around the League...

Shohei Ohtani is officially a free agent

There were some interesting moves made across the league, including one with former Mariner Danny Farquhar:

The Rays trade former All-Star closer Brad Boxberger to the Dbacks for prospect Curtis Taylorhttps://t.co/ZVaRLZPQGo — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) December 1, 2017

.@WhiteSox sign catcher Welington Castillo to 2-year, $15 million deal with a $8 million club option for 2020. https://t.co/i4gvGaQdRP #HotStove — MLBRosterMoves (@MLBRosterMoves) December 1, 2017

.@Whitesox and RHP Danny Farquhar avoid arbitration with 1-year, $1.05M deal. — MLBRosterMoves (@MLBRosterMoves) December 1, 2017

Aaron Boone will be the Yankees next manager.

Aaron Boone is the Yankees' pick as the next manager. Not yet announced by the team. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 2, 2017

MLB increased their total annual drug tests last year.

Greg Holland and Mike Moustakas were named Comeback Players of the Year.

