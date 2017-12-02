Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/2/17: Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Boone, and Drug Tests

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/2/17: Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Boone, and Drug Tests

The links should just be called the Ohtani updates.

I know a person who ran cross country in high school. Every year in the middle of December they would get together and participate in the most awful sounding challenge ever. They would run a lap around the track and then drink a glass of egg nog and repeat that cycle until they threw up. Last person standing won. This has nothing to do with baseball, but I still think it’s worth sharing.
Anyways, to the links!

In Mariners News...

  • Here are details on Hisashi Iwakuma’s deal.
  • If you weren't positive the Mariners are after Shohei Ohtani...
  • The Mariners non-tendered Drew Smyly and Shae Simmons.

Around the League...

  • Shohei Ohtani is officially a free agent
  • There were some interesting moves made across the league, including one with former Mariner Danny Farquhar:
  • Aaron Boone will be the Yankees next manager.
  • MLB increased their total annual drug tests last year.
  • Greg Holland and Mike Moustakas were named Comeback Players of the Year.

Luke’s Pick...

  • O’Dea High School won the 3A state championship game last night.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories