Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/3/17: Shin-Soo Choo, Shohei Ohtani Sweepstakes, & Gary Oldman
Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/3/17: Shin-Soo Choo, Shohei Ohtani Sweepstakes, & Gary Oldman
Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down
Good morning, folks. Has the darkness and rain gotten to you yet? Yeah, me too. Here, I cooked up some fresh links, just for you. Have some. You’ll feel better.
In Mariners news...
- Have the Mariners signed Ohtani yet? No, but here’s the good stuff right here:
Sources: The Seattle Mariners have asked multiple players to clear their schedules from Tuesday through Friday next week to potentially come to Los Angeles for a meeting with Shohei Ohtani.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 2, 2017
Now we’re talking. Send everyone, Jerry.
Around the league...
- Here is a move:
.@BlueJays acquire INF Aledmys Diaz from @Cardinals for Minor League OF J.B. Woodman.— MLBRosterMoves (@MLBRosterMoves) December 2, 2017
- And another:
Source: #Indians have agreed to a minor-league deal with Michael Martinez. Includes ST invite.— Robert Murray (@RobertMurrayFRS) December 2, 2017
- And here’s a thing:
Choo Shin-soo to star in a new reality TV show on JTBC; it debuts on Saturday at 6pm KST #Rangershttps://t.co/zSstscVFTR pic.twitter.com/DmUlhHvZY0— Dan Kurtz (@MyKBO) December 1, 2017
Eric’s pick!
Here are some good tweets in a garbage world.
Waffle House customer cooks his own meal when he finds staff sleeping: https://t.co/9aIzFDxjmG #abc15 pic.twitter.com/Kkg4pkxjzl— ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) December 2, 2017
the 4 followers that always retweet/like your tweets pic.twitter.com/NwFCXupU0M— Andrea Funez (@andreaafunezz) November 30, 2017
"Infinity stones? I can go about $150.00" pic.twitter.com/dvWLspXOe6— Rogelio #SavePuertoRico (@HeirToTheWolf) November 30, 2017
Throwback to when Bobby Valentine was the manager of the Chiba Lotte Marines and Nolan Ryan went headhuntin' while throwing the first pitch. #NPB pic.twitter.com/b7eRKMuByl— Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) November 30, 2017
-
Ohtani to begin meeting teams next week
Ohtani will soon begin meeting with clubs face-to-face
-
The best 'bad-ball' hitters in 2017
Baseball's best bad-ball hitter in 2017 may surprise you!
-
Hosmer market should be buyer beware
Hosmer's a good player, but he's not a great one
-
Ohtani posted: Surveying his MLB suitors
We surveyed the market and have broken the field down into tiers
-
Ohtani posted
Ohtani will have an MLB team by Dec. 23
-
Cardinals trade Aledmys Diaz to Jays
Diaz finished in the top five of NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2016