Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/3/17: Shin-Soo Choo, Shohei Ohtani Sweepstakes, & Gary Oldman

Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down

Good morning, folks. Has the darkness and rain gotten to you yet? Yeah, me too. Here, I cooked up some fresh links, just for you. Have some. You’ll feel better.

In Mariners news...

Have the Mariners signed Ohtani yet? No, but here’s the good stuff right here:

Sources: The Seattle Mariners have asked multiple players to clear their schedules from Tuesday through Friday next week to potentially come to Los Angeles for a meeting with Shohei Ohtani. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 2, 2017

Now we’re talking. Send everyone, Jerry.

Around the league...

Here is a move:

.@BlueJays acquire INF Aledmys Diaz from @Cardinals for Minor League OF J.B. Woodman. — MLBRosterMoves (@MLBRosterMoves) December 2, 2017

And another:

Source: #Indians have agreed to a minor-league deal with Michael Martinez. Includes ST invite. — Robert Murray (@RobertMurrayFRS) December 2, 2017

And here’s a thing:

Choo Shin-soo to star in a new reality TV show on JTBC; it debuts on Saturday at 6pm KST #Rangershttps://t.co/zSstscVFTR pic.twitter.com/DmUlhHvZY0 — Dan Kurtz (@MyKBO) December 1, 2017

