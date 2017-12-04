Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/4/17: Shohei Ohtani, Giancarlo Stanton, and Everything Else
It’s gonna be a pretty exciting week.
Good morning everyone! If you missed the big news about Shohei Ohtani yesterday, get yourself caught up before you do anything else. To make it nice and simple, here’s where we stand right now.
The seven teams that will meet Ohtani, confirmed to The Athletic from sources: #Dodgers; #Angels; #Padres; #Mariners; #SFGiants; #Rangers; #Cubs. Every other club is out.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 4, 2017
It’s about to get wild, folks. Get ready for the next couple of weeks leading up to the winter meetings. Here’s what else you may have missed from the weekend.
In Mariners news...
- Hopefully this isn’t the kiss of death for Seattle.
Several #MLB GMs now believe that the Seattle #Mariners are the clear-cut front runners for Ohtani's services and the Mariners are cautiously optimistic— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 4, 2017
- This is pretty neat.
Umpire's view of Ichiro's double from his Orix BlueWave days #NPB pic.twitter.com/3UUifJAX3w— Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) December 3, 2017
Around the league...
- Brian Cashman was pretty disappointed by the Ohtani news.
Brian Cashman talks about Shohei Ohtani’s decision to eliminate the #Yankees: “I can’t change that we’re a big market and I can’t change that we’re in the East.” pic.twitter.com/QY26XtD2H0— Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) December 4, 2017
- Jeff Sullivan discusses the implications of Ohtani narrowing his list and what it could mean for each of his finalists.
- There’s been some major developments on the Giancarlo Stanton front too.
Sources: #Marlins have agreed to general framework of Giancarlo Stanton trades with both #STLCards and #SFGiants; the deals are on hold, while Marlins wait for Stanton to inform them whether he’d accept either trade. @MLB @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 3, 2017
Source : Cardinals offer to Marlins as I previously reported, is centered around P Sandy Alcantara. I'm now told STL has also offered more money than SF in their deal.— Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 3, 2017
Source : Stanton trade expected to be finalized in the next 2-3 days.— Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 3, 2017
- People in the industry seem to believe that we’re about to see some serious action. Buckle up.
A perfect storm is developing for the winter meetings Dec. 10-14: Ohtani could be introduced by his new team there; Stanton situation could be resolved there; a flood of free-agent and trade activity currently percolating and might drop after Ohtani, Stanton deals go down.— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 4, 2017
- The New York media didn’t take too kindly to being shut out by Ohtani.
STAGE FRIGHT: Shohei Otani too scared to play for the @Yankees...— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) December 4, 2017
An early look at Monday's front page https://t.co/BFmiNlWlSh pic.twitter.com/3BqOTFTf6j
- Here’s a cool image showing how diverse various clubs are.
Here's another visual of where players were born broken down by 2017 team rosters. pic.twitter.com/74kVwHwtCE— Daren Willman (@darenw) December 4, 2017
- Joe Maddon doesn’t expect Jake Arrieta to return to the Cubs next year.
- The Padres have signed general manager A.J. Preller to an extension that lasts through the 2022 season.
Anders’ picks...
- Despite not participating in the Pac-12 championship game, Washington got a pretty good game to play in.
Make that Ohio State’s been to last two Fiesta Bowls, I’m told selection committee sending Buckeyes to Cotton vs. USC. Washington and Penn State to Fiesta Bowl— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 3, 2017
- I’ve never seen this gif before, but it’s hilarious.
Auburn trying to find a way to come back like pic.twitter.com/3ICvDiDoAu— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 3, 2017
-
