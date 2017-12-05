Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/5/17: Shohei Ohtani, Omar Vizquel, and Mike Minor

Some links to start off your day.

Happy Tuesday everybody! It’s day two of the Shohei Ohtani interview process, and things are moving along very quickly according to a reliable source.

Sources: Ohtani, CAA will meet with multiple clubs on certain days, continuing fast-moving pace of process. MLB sent out CAA memo requesting presentations from clubs one week before owners approved new posting deal last Friday. Ohtani viewed each, cut down to seven teams Sunday. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 5, 2017

So while you perhaps prepare for another day of madly scanning the internet for news, here are some links to start off your day.

In Mariners news...

Casey’s back!

Seattle Mariners

Signed RHP Casey Lawrence (@caseylawrence) to a minor league contract. — Roster Roundup (@RosterRoundup) December 4, 2017

Marc W at U.S.S. Mariner breaks down the M’s philosophy on spin rates for pitchers.

Let’s get back to our featured fanposts of the day. Today’s is an open letter to Shohei Ohtani written by cestx.

Around the league...

Cespedes BBQ has updated its free agent matrix on Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani met with #Dodgers in addition to #SFGiants yesterday, sources tell The Athletic. https://t.co/8XmMf8Rusu — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 5, 2017

The Rangers, however, have a sense of confidence that they’ll be the team to land the Japanese star.

It sounds like we can all chill out about Giancarlo Stanton for a little bit.

A Giancarlo Stanton trade isn't close to completion, despite the frenzy resulting from weekend meetings with the #SFGiants and #STLCardinals. It's a complicated transaction with a lot of moving pieces, and it appears it's going to drag on a while. Nothing imminent. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) December 4, 2017

Rangers have signed RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez, LHP David Hurlbut, INF Christian Lopes, and OF Anthony Gose to minor league contracts. — John Blake (@RangerBlake) December 4, 2017

