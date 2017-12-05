Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/5/17: Shohei Ohtani, Omar Vizquel, and Mike Minor

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/5/17: Shohei Ohtani, Omar Vizquel, and Mike Minor

Some links to start off your day.

Happy Tuesday everybody! It’s day two of the Shohei Ohtani interview process, and things are moving along very quickly according to a reliable source.

So while you perhaps prepare for another day of madly scanning the internet for news, here are some links to start off your day.

In Mariners news...

  • Casey’s back!

Around the league...

  • Cespedes BBQ has updated its free agent matrix on Shohei Ohtani.

Anders’ picks...

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories