Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/18/17: Edgar Martinez, Eric Filia, and Shohei Otani

Wake me up when November ends.

Egg nog... Yes or no?

In Mariners News...

  • Luke Arkins of Prospect Insider discusses Edgar Martinez’ Hall of Fame candidacy.
  • The Mariners blog has a detailed summary of Edgar Martinez’ career and Hall of Fame candidacy.
  • Jason Churchill shares his thoughts on Gareth Morgan.
  • Eric Filia gets on base a lot.
  • Check out Braden Bishop’s haircut for today’s AFL Championship Game.

Around the League...

  • Jon Heyman poses seven burning questions for the offseason. One of the questions is about Otani’s destination.
  • Today is David Ortiz’ birthday.
  • Take a look at the Esurance MLB Award for Best Defensive Play.
  • Here are the rest of the Esurance MLB Awards.
  • Craig Edwards of Fangraphs estimated every team’s room for free agency spending based on their payrolls.

Luke’s Pick...

  • ACDC’s Malcolm Young passed this morning.
