Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/18/17: Edgar Martinez, Eric Filia, and Shohei Otani
In Mariners News...
- Luke Arkins of Prospect Insider discusses Edgar Martinez’ Hall of Fame candidacy.
- The Mariners blog has a detailed summary of Edgar Martinez’ career and Hall of Fame candidacy.
- Jason Churchill shares his thoughts on Gareth Morgan.
- Eric Filia gets on base a lot.
In you include the MiLB regular season, Cal League playoffs & the Arizona Fall League, Eric Filia has reached base safely in 44 straight games. #OBP— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) November 18, 2017
- Check out Braden Bishop’s haircut for today’s AFL Championship Game.
Oh, and check out how my guy Javi from Arizona Barber Club got me for the Arizona Fall League Championship game #4MOMalways pic.twitter.com/kHfbIWdXu4— Braden Bishop (@bradenbishop7) November 18, 2017
Around the League...
- Jon Heyman poses seven burning questions for the offseason. One of the questions is about Otani’s destination.
- Today is David Ortiz’ birthday.
Happy birthday, @davidortiz!— MLB (@MLB) November 18, 2017
Hopefully @AROD has a better present than last time! (via @AROD) pic.twitter.com/zJPHTm2hZJ
- Take a look at the Esurance MLB Award for Best Defensive Play.
The @Esurance MLB Award for Best Defensive Play was so good, it deserves another look. pic.twitter.com/AFNpmvpSj6— MLB (@MLB) November 18, 2017
- Here are the rest of the Esurance MLB Awards.
- Craig Edwards of Fangraphs estimated every team’s room for free agency spending based on their payrolls.
Luke’s Pick...
- ACDC’s Malcolm Young passed this morning.
A true legend. Rest in Peace, Malcom Young. pic.twitter.com/JZ1yKVfMpP— Marshall Amps (@marshallamps) November 18, 2017
