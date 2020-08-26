Watch Now: Report: Brewers And Reds Will Not Play Tonight's Game ( 0:26 )

The sports world on Wednesday was shook by protests in response to the recent shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The upheavals began when the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks refused to play their Wednesday afternoon playoff game against the Orlando Magic. Soon after, Wednesday's remaining NBA playoff games were canceled. Following that step, the Milwaukee Brewers elected as a team not to play their scheduled home game against the Reds on Wednesday night. The Reds in turn agreed not to play, which means the Brewers would not be forced to forfeit.

MLB's day games and early evening contests on a full Wednesday slate, save for Milwaukee's, were played as scheduled. But other teams will join the Brewers in protest. Earlier on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN tweeted that the Mariners seemed poised to decide against playing their road game against the San Diego Padres. Passan noted that the Mariners have the most Black players of any current MLB roster, and indeed they have reportedly decided not to take the field in San Diego:

Elsewhere, CBS Sports HQ's Jim Bowden reported the Giants game vs. the Dodgers would also not be played as scheduled. Giants manager Gabe Kapler strongly suggested that his team may opt against playing earlier in the day:

While the Cubs were playing their scheduled game in Detroit, outfielder Jason Heyward was termed a healthy scratch. As The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma reports, Heyward decided not to play after a conversation with manager David Ross. Jordan Bastian of MLB.com tweets that Heyward encouraged his teammates to play the game without him.

The protests stem from the shooting of Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, by police in Kenosha, which is roughly 40 miles south of Milwaukee.

According to video, police shot Blake multiple times in his back as he attempted to enter his vehicle. Blake remains hospitalized in serious condition, and attorneys for the family say he is now paralyzed. Blake's shooting comes after weeks of turmoil and protest following the killing of George Floyd, another Black man, by Minneapolis police. Tensions surrounding the Blake protests were tragically heightened when a teen from Illinois allegedly shot and killed two protesters Tuesday night.

Wednesday's events were already going to dominate conversation in MLB, and the non-uniform responses to Blake shooting and the Bucks' decision not to play will no doubt heighten and intensify that dialogue in the days and weeks to come.