Mariners plan to use Kaleb Cowart as a two-way player after waiver claim from Angels

With the Seattle Mariners having embarked on a rebuild this offseason, they are free to experiment with some things in 2019. They can let new shortstop J.P. Crawford go through growing pains, find out whether Daniel Vogelbach is a viable big league first baseman, and give Justus Sheffield a chance to show what he can do as a starter, among other things.

Among those other things is experiment with a two-way player. On Monday the Mariners claimed infielder Kaleb Cowart off waivers from the division rival Angels and announced he will split his time between infielder and pitcher going forward.

#Mariners claim INF/RHP Kaleb Cowart off waivers from Los Angeles-AL. Seattle's 40-man roster is now at 36 players.



Read: https://t.co/JCE7T69wdK pic.twitter.com/jFXikzc2dZ — MarinersPR (@MarinersPR) December 10, 2018

Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto was the Angels GM when Cowart came up through their farm system as a top prospect. He was a legitimate pitching prospect in high school but preferred to hit, and the Angels gave Cowart a $2.3 million bonus as the 18th overall pick in the 2010 draft and agreed to let him swing the bat.

Here is a snippet of Baseball America's pre-draft scouting report on Cowart, the pitcher:

(Cowart) on the mound is all about power. He has arm strength and good sinking life on his plus fastball, which sits in the 91-93 mph range at its best. He also has a hard slider and scouts don't seem to mind his split-finger fastball, either. Scouts prefer Cowart as a pitching prospect with a 6-foot-3, 190-pound pitcher's body.

Cowart has never pitched as a professional. Never in MLB and never in the minors, even in an emergency situation or in the late innings of a blowout. The Mariners will presumably have him get in some mound work this offseason and see what he looks like during bullpen sessions in spring training. Generally speaking, it's easier to resume pitching after a long layoff than hitting.

In parts of four seasons with the Angels the 26-year-old Cowart is a career .177/.241/.293 (47 OPS+) hitter in 380 plate appearances while playing all around the infield and even some outfield. He's a career .298/.361/.469 hitter in Triple-A and seems to have settled in as a 'tweener, meaning he's too good for Triple-A but not good enough for MLB. A classic Quad-A type.

Although he preferred to hit when he was drafted, Cowart has not yet established himself in the big leagues, and it stands to reason he'll welcome the opportunity to pitch with the Mariners because it gives him a better chance to stick around. A utility player who can pitch in relief would be a nifty use of a roster spot, and the Mariners are in position to give it a shot.

Shohei Ohtani is obviously the gold standard for two-way players. Matt Davidson slugged 20 home runs for the White Sox this year and also threw three scoreless innings, and has said he'd like to try being a two-way player. Others like Christian Bethancourt and Anthony Gose have tried to become two-year players in recent years.