Seattle Mariners outfield prospect Julio Rodriguez suffered a hairline fracture in his left wrist during a baserunning drill Wednesday, manager Scott Servais announced. Rodriguez will go for further tests on the wrist but is "going to be on hold for a while," according to Servais.

It's unclear how exactly Rodriguez suffered the injury. Infielder Tim Lopes told reporters, including Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, that he saw Rodriguez make an awkward dive forward and grab his wrist, though he don't know whether he stumbled while running or simply slid awkwardly and dangerously.

Rodriguez did, however, smoke a double to dead center field early in the workout:

Rodriguez, 19, is one of the game's best prospects. He authored a .326/.390/.540 batting line with 12 home runs in 84 games split between two Single-A levels in 2019. Rodriguez was sent to the Arizona Fall League after the season but had to be shut down with a minor back injury.

Our R.J. Anderson ranked Rodriguez the 41st-best prospect in baseball this past offseason. Here's a snippet of his write-up:

Rodriguez is listed at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds and looks the par ... Should Rodriguez develop as expected, he's likely to bat in the middle of an order someday while providing both average and big-time pop. Defensively, Rodriguez isn't quite as impressive. He has a strong arm and should end up in right field, but let's be real: few are going to care about that so long as he hits like he can.

On one hand, if a top prospect is going to suffer a significant injury, this is the year to do it. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the minor-league season to be canceled, so prospects included in the 60-man player pool (like Rodriguez) will be limited to workouts and intrasquad games at their team's alternate training site. This will be a suboptimal year for player development.

On the other hand, there is no good time for a prospect to suffer a significant injury. Whatever workouts and games Rodriguez would have taken part in at the alternate site, and whatever instruction he would have received, would have been better than nothing. Between the shutdown and the injury, he's losing close to a full year of development. Not ideal.

Even minor wrist fractures can take weeks to recover. At this point the best case scenario likely involves Rodriguez returning in the second half of the 60-game season and spending a few weeks at the alternate site. He was never expected to see time on the MLB roster this year. Rodriguez's work will be limited to the alternate site.