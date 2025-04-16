An interleague clash between two teams fighting to climb up the standings takes place Wednesday evening when the Seattle Mariners visit the Cincinnati Reds on FS1. The Reds won the series opener 8-4 on Tuesday to get to 9-8, while that loss dropped the Mariners to 8-9.

The Mariners are -119 money-line favorites (bet $119 to win $100), per SportsLine consensus, while the Reds are +100 (bet $100 to win $100). To see expert picks for all the top MLB games, as well as which way the model is leaning after thousands of simulations, make sure to visit SportsLine.

Wednesday is a battle of right-handers with Bryce Miller getting the ball for Seattle and Nick Martinez starting for Cincinnati. Neither has gotten off to a great start this season, with Miller posting a 4.50 ERA across three starts, while Martinez has a 6.06 ERA in three starts. Both pitchers' strikeout prop bet line are 5.5 at FanDuel, with Miller's Under priced at -156 compared to the Over at +122, while Martinez's Under is -140 to +110 on the Over.

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is this game's betting favorite to homer at +470, and he's gone yard in three of his last four games. His Seattle teammates Luke Raley (+600), Julio Rodriguez (+600) and Jorge Polanco (+700), also have shorter odds compared to other players in this matchup, while Reds star shortstop Elly De La Cruz is +650 to hit a home on the Cincinnati side.

Now, let's take a closer look at the SportsLine model's projections for Wednesday's Mariners-Reds matchup.

SEATTLE MARINERS at CINCINNATI REDS | 4/16 | 6:40 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Mariners -128

Seattle wins in 55% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Reds +1.5 (-164)

Over/Under

Pick: Over 9 runs

The Over hits in 52.9% of simulations

Projected score: Mariners 4.9, Reds 4.3