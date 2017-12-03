Mariners Reportedly One of Shohei Ohtani’s Final Choices, Mid-Winter Reportedly Not So Bleak

Please, oh please, oh please

If you’re checking this site or Twitter around this time on a Sunday, it’s likely you’d have heard the news by now. If not, please freak out with me.

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA.

The rumblings started a little over an hour ago.

Ok, that’s cool. One team down, only 28 in front of the M’s.

Ummmmm. Don’t freak out yet.

Ok, that’s like five whole teams. That’s only a 20% chance. Don’t get your hopes too high, we all know how that-

Jeez. The way it looks right now, it seems like the Mariners, Padres, and Giants are the three teams that have a good shot at Ohtani. The Angels and Dodgers are mentioned in an above tweet, but the “small market” comment seems to rule them out. It might not. But if you believe Hoch that this is directly from Cashman’s mouth, the source is credible.

American League and National League teams can both offer Ohtani compelling arguments for why he should choose them and be able to hit on at least a semi-regular basis. With Hisashi Iwakuma re-signed, the Mariners recently acquiring a decent chunk of international pool money, and the team’s plan to bring the studs down to Los Angeles for a meeting next week, the stars might just be aligning.

I want to say don’t let yourself freak out, but it’s probably too late.

