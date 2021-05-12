The Seattle Mariners will be making more than one notable promotion ahead of Thursday's series-opening game against Cleveland. Rather, in addition to bringing up outfielder Jarred Kelenic, the Mariners are also expected to promote and start right-hander Logan Gilbert, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Gilbert, who turned 24 last week, was Seattle's first-round pick in the 2018 draft. A product of Stetson University, he stormed through the minors by posting a 2.12 ERA and a 5.15 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 140 innings. Over the winter, CBS Sports ranked Gilbert as the No. 3 prospect in the Mariners system. Here's what we wrote at the time:

The Mariners have taken a collegiate starter in each of the last three drafts. Gilbert, at present anyway, appears to be the closest to the majors. He closed the 2019 season with nine Double-A starts, during which he amassed a 2.88 ERA and a 3.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Gilbert has an inning-eating frame to go with a good fastball and three secondary pitches that fluctuate between average and slightly above or below. With a touch more consistency, he could take a step forward. Whatever the case, he's likely to debut in 2021.

As CBS Sports recently explained, both Kelenic and Gilbert were subjected to the Mariners' service-time manipulation, just as former team president Kevin Mather suggested they would be during an ill-fated phone call with a local rotary club in February. Enough time has passed in the season for the Mariners to gain an additional year of control over each player, thus saving Seattle future dollars at the cost of present wins.

\The Mariners, who were 18-18 coming into the day, will wrap up their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.