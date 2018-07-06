Mariners sign GM Jerry Dipoto to extension with team on pace to end playoff drought

The Mariners on Friday announced that GM and executive vice-president Jerry Dipoto has been signed to a multi-year contract extension. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In this, Dipoto's third full season as Seattle GM, the Mariners are presently on pace for 103 wins, are within range of the champion Astros in the AL West, and have a firm grip on an AL wild-card slot. As such, they're in line to make the postseason for the first time since 2001 and thus end the longest current playoff drought in MLB.

"Jerry arrived here two-and-a-half years ago with a specific plan for our franchise," Mariners president and CEO Kevin Mather said in a statement released by the team. "He has successfully executed that plan, resulting in a younger, more athletic and, most importantly, far more successful Major League team.

"At the same time, he has upgraded nearly every aspect of our overall baseball operation, improving systems, staff and communication in our Major League operations, our Player Development system, our Pro and Amateur scouting departments and our revamped High Performance Area."

Since Dipoto took the helm, the Mariners are 220–192 entering play on Friday. Dipoto, age 50, spent parts of eight major-league seasons as a reliever. He previously served as interim GM of the Diamondbacks and GM of the Angels from October of 2011 through July of 2015.