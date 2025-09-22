In one of the biggest games of one of the biggest series of the season, the Seattle Mariners picked up one of their most important wins in years. The Mariners used a seven-run second inning Sunday night to complete the three-game sweep of the Houston Astros at Daikin Park (SEA 7, HOU 3), and take control of the AL West. Seattle is three games up with six to play.

Here are the AL West standings:

The Mariners won the season series 8-5 and thus have the tiebreaker. That three-game lead is really a four-game lead. Seattle's magic number to clinch the AL West is three. Any combination of Mariners wins and Astros losses totaling three the rest of the way gives the Mariners their first division title since their historic 116-win season in 2001.

Shortstop J.P. Crawford provided the big blow Sunday with a second-inning grand slam against righty Jason Alexander. Catcher and MVP candidate Cal Raleigh followed with a two-run home run later in the inning. It was his 58th of the season, extending his single-season record for a catcher, a switch-hitter, and a Mariner.

The Mariners will now head home to finish the regular season against the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers. In addition to the AL West title, they'll also look to secure a Wild Card Series bye. The ongoing collapse of the Detroit Tigers has given Seattle a two-game lead for a bye, plus the Mariners have the tiebreaker. It's really a three-game lead.

As for the Astros, there's no sugarcoating it. Getting swept at home was a disaster. The AL West race is not over, but it might as well be, and the Astros are no longer in postseason position. Here are the wild card standings:

The Guardians won the season series 4-2 over the Astros, so they have the tiebreaker, and are in the third wild card spot with the Astros on the outside looking in. The Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets are in the same situation in the National League. Identical records, but the Reds won the season series, so they currently sit in the third wild card spot.

The Astros will go on the road to visit the A's and Angels the final week. Because Cleveland holds the tiebreaker, the Astros do not control their own destiny. They need help to reach the postseason, especially with Yordan Alvarez (ankle) and Josh Hader (shoulder) on the injured list and not expected back during the regular season.

Houston had a four-game lead in the AL West as recently as Sept. 3. Factor in the tiebreaker, and it's an eight-game swing in the standings in 18 days. The Astros were in first place from June 3 to Sept. 10.