The Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners link up in Game 3 of the ALDS on Tuesday afternoon. These teams have gone back and forth thus far, with the series tied 1-1. On Sunday, the Mariners defeated the Tigers 3-2. Logan Gilbert (6-6, 3.44 ERA) takes the mound for Seattle, and Jack Flaherty (8-15, 4.64 ERA) counters with the Tigers.

First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit is set for 4:08 p.m. ET. Seattle is a -132 favorite on the money line (risk $132 to win $100) in the latest Mariners vs. Tigers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Tigers as +108 underdogs. The total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.5.

Mariners vs. Tigers money line Detroit +108, Seattle -132 at DraftKings Sportsbook
Mariners vs. Tigers over/under 7.5 runs
Mariners vs. Tigers run line Seattle -1.5 (+129)

Why the Mariners can win

Center fielder Julio Rodriguez has been consistent for the Mariners this series. He's leading the team in batting average (.444), RBI (3), and hits (4) in two games. In Game 1, Rodriguez went 3-of-5 with a home run and two runs driven in.

Second baseman Jorge Polanco is coming off a stellar performance, where he went 3-of-4 with two solo home runs. During the regular season, Polanco had 26 home runs and 78 RBI. The Mariners have gone 66-51 as the favorite and 51-39 after a win. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Tigers can win

During the regular season, left fielder Riley Greene was tied for 10th in the MLB in home runs (36) and seventh in RBI (111). He's kept the play up this postseason, as he's batting .300, with six hits, two doubles, and three runs scored. In Game 1 versus Seattle, Greene went 2-of-5 with two base hits.

Center fielder Javier Baez goes into this game leading the team in batting average (.316) and hits (6) this postseason. The 32-year-old has logged a hit in four of the five games. Detroit enters this contest 15-5 with one day of rest and 46-35 as the home team. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Mariners vs. Tigers picks

