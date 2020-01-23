Mariners' trade candidate Mitch Haniger expected to miss start of regular season after core surgery

Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger's name has been part of the trade-rumor circuit since general manager Jerry Dipoto steered the team's ship toward a rebuild last offseason. League sources confirmed to CBS Sports that Haniger was available this winter, but a potential deal will have to wait. On Thursday, Dipoto revealed that Haniger recently underwent core surgery that will sideline him for the next six to eight weeks, a timetable that stretches into the regular season.

Haniger's setback seems to stem from him pushing too hard in his rehab from the season-ending ruptured testicle he suffered last June. When healthy, Haniger has proven to be a legitimate middle-of-the-order bat. In parts of three seasons with the Mariners, he's hit for a 129 OPS+ while averaging 30 home runs per 162 games. Durability has proven to be an issue for Haniger, who has appeared in more than 100 games just once as a big-league player.

Once Haniger returns, he's all but guaranteed to resume his place on the rumor mill. He has three seasons of team control remaining, and he won't turn 30 until December.

Because Haniger is not expected to miss significant time during the regular season, the Mariners are unlikely to make a meaningful addition in response. Presuming the Mariners opt instead to deploy internal options, then either Jake Fraley or Braden Bishop figure to join Mallex Smith and Kyle Lewis in Scott Servais' Opening Day outfield.

Fraley enjoyed a breakout season in his first year as a member of the Mariners organization. He hit .298/.365/.545 across the upper minors, and nearly recorded a 20-20 season. He's the likelier of the two to develop into a starting-caliber player due to his offensive potential. Bishop, for his part, is an outstanding defender with more than enough speed to play center field.

The Mariners are, of course, not expected to compete for a postseason spot in 2020.