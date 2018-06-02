Mariners troll fans with Smash Mouth to get All-Star votes for their players

Good trolling or pure evil?

Fan voting for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game starters officially opened Friday. Here's the ballot and here's everything you need to know. The All-Star Game will be played at Nationals Park on July 17.

To help secure All-Star Game votes for their players, the Seattle Mariners trolled the everloving crap out of their fans at Safeco Field on Friday night. The team played the song "All Star" by Smash Mouth on repeat throughout the ballpark until 1,000 fans stopped by their All-Star Game voting booth and submitted a ballot.

Good trolling, or pure evil? You decide.

At least all the fans who sat through "All Star" on repeat before the game were rewarded with a Mitch Haniger walk-off home run in the 13th inning (SEA 4, TB 3).

