An American League West collision features the Los Angeles Angels (49-53) hosting the Seattle Mariners (54-48) on Thursday evening. The Mariners have dropped three of their last four after losing 10-2 to the Milwaukee Brewers yesterday. On the other side, the Angels are on a three-game skid after getting swept by the New York Mets. Logan Evans (3-3, 3.81 ERA) starts for the Mariners, while Yusei Kikuchi (4-6, 3.13 ERA) will be on the hill for the Angels.

Julio Rodriguez Under 1.5 hits (-250)

Rodriguez goes into Thursday leading the team in hits (105) with a .252 batting average. His over/under on DraftKings is set at 1.5, but he's gone under that mark in 11 of his last 15 games. The model projects him to log 1.0 hits against the Angels. In the month of July, he's batting .225 at the plate.

Cal Raleigh Under 1.5 Total Bases (-125)

Raleigh is first in the majors in home runs (39), tied for 2nd in RBI (84), and OPS (.988). Although he's a big-time power hitter, the 28-year-old has gone under 1.5 total bases in 11 of his last 15 games. On July 21, he was 1-of-4 with a single.

Yusei Kikuchi Over 6.5 strikeouts (+100)

Kikuchi takes the hill with a 3.13 ERA and 123 strikeouts. His strikeout line is set at 6.5, which he's cleared in five of their last seven games. In his previous start on July 19 against the Phillies, the 34-year-old had 8 Ks in five innings of work.

