Although the division title is out of play, the Seattle Mariners will look to stay in the Wild-Card race when they take on the Houston Astros in a key American League West matchup on Wednesday afternoon. Houston beat Seattle 4-3 on Tuesday to clinch its seventh division title in eight years, and fourth in a row. The Mariners (81-77), who have won four of six, are 35-45 on the road this year. The Astros (86-72), who are 7-4 over the past 11 games, are 46-34 on their home field. The Mariners enter Wednesday 2.5 games out of the final Wild-Card spot.

First pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The Astros lead the all-time series 130-88, including a 67-48 edge in games played at Houston. Seattle is a -133 favorite on the money line (risk $133 to win $100) in the latest Mariners vs. Astros odds, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.

Mariners vs. Astros money line: Seattle -133, Houston +112

Mariners vs. Astros over/under: 7 runs

Mariners vs. Astros run line: Seattle -1.5 (+132)

SEA: The Mariners have hit the game total over in 40 of their last 63 away games (+19.15 units)

HOU: The Astros have covered the run line in 56 of their last 99 games (+15.50 units)

Why you should back the Astros

Houston is expected to send left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (9-9, 4.19 ERA) to the mound. He has been dominant since being acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline. In nine starts with the Astros, he is 5-0 with a 3.00 ERA. In Thursday's 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels, Kikuchi received a no-decision as he pitched six innings, allowing five hits, one earned run and one walk, while striking out nine.

Third baseman Alex Bregman had his third multi-hit game in the past five games on Tuesday, going 2-for-4 with a home run in the division-clinching win over Seattle. In 143 games this season, Bregman is batting .257 with 28 doubles, two triples, 26 homers and 74 RBI. He was 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBI in a 9-8 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. He has hit the Mariners well throughout his career, batting .271 with 27 doubles, four triples, 11 homers and 53 RBI.

Why you should back the Mariners

Right-hander George Kirby (13-11, 3.60 ERA) is expected to get the start for Seattle. He has won his last two starts and four of his last five. In an 8-2 win at Texas on Friday, he allowed two earned runs on five hits with no walks and four strikeouts in six innings of work. In a 7-0 win over the Rangers on Sept. 15, he pitched seven innings, allowing just one hit, while striking out three.

Second baseman Jorge Polanco has been on fire and is a big reason why Seattle is still in the Wild-Card hunt. He was 4-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Astros. He has a five-game hitting streak. He was 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in an 8-4 win at Texas on Saturday. He has owned Houston pitching throughout his career. In 36 career games against the Astros, he is hitting .320 with 10 doubles, two triples, nine homers and 23 RBI.

