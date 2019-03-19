Mariners vs. Athletics: Japan Opening Series time, live stream, TV channel, watch online for MLB season opener
The 2019 regular season begins Wednesday morning in Japan
Although the traditional Opening Day is still more than one week away, the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics will begin the 2019 regular season in Japan this Wednesday. The two AL West rivals will play a pair of regular season games in Tokyo before heading back to the U.S.
This will be the fifth time a regular season series is played in Japan and the second time the Mariners and Athletics are involved. They opened the 2012 season with a pair of games in Tokyo. MLB also opened the season in Japan in 2000 (Cubs vs. Mets), 2004 (Yankees vs. Devil Rays), and 2008 (Red Sox vs. A's).
The 2019 Japan Series is part of MLB's ongoing effort to grow baseball globally. There will also be regular season series played in London (Yankees vs. Red Sox) and Mexico (Reds vs. Cardinals and Astros vs. Angels) this year. Here's how you can watch this season's opening game:
Mariners vs. A's Japan Opening Series
- Dates: Wednesday, March 20 & Thursday, March 21
- Time: 5:35 a.m. ET (6:35 p.m. in Tokyo)
- Location: Tokyo Dome
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Streaming: MLB.tv, WatchESPN
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Mariners storylines
For the Mariners, this two-game series in Tokyo is all about the great Ichiro Suzuki. He predictably received long and loud ovations each time he came to the plate or made a defensive play during exhibition games against the Yomiuri Giants these last few days. Ichiro will start both games, but it is unclear what his future holds. It is entirely possible these two games will be the final two games of his Hall of Fame career. Two games in his home country would be an incredible way to go out.
Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto ripped apart his roster over the winter to begin a rebuild, so Wednesday's season opener marks the beginning of a new era of Mariners baseball. Their focus is on young players like Daniel Vogelbach and Marco Gonzales. Gonzales, by the way, will be Seattle's first Opening Day starter not named Felix Hernandez since Erik Bedard started Opening Day in 2008. Offseason import Yusei Kikuchi will be on the mound in the second game of the season Tuesday.
Athletics storylines
The A's won't have the luxury of sneaking up on anyone this season. Last year they won 97 games and gave the Astros quite the headache in the AL West, and now they're going into the season as a postseason favorite. Mike Fiers will be their 11th different Opening Day starter in the last 13 seasons. He came over in a midseason trade last year and re-signed with the A's as a free agent over the winter. This will be his Fiers' first career Opening Day assignment.
Two-way third baseman Matt Chapman and sluggers Khris Davis and Matt Olson headline an offensive attack that lost Jed Lowrie and Jonathan Lucroy over the winter. They've been replaced by Jurickson Profar and Nick Hundley. Also, all-world closer Blake Treinen looms in the bullpen. He is a video game. Pitchers are not supposed to be able to throw 99 mph sinkers and 93 mph sliders, yet he does it. The A's should again be one of the most dangerous teams in baseball in 2019.
