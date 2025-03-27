The Cubs and Dodgers opened the 2025 MLB regular season with the two-game Tokyo Series in Japan last week. Los Angeles swept those two games to begin their World Series title defense. Thursday is the traditional Opening Day when the rest of the league begins their regular seasons. It is Game 1 of 162. The long marathon is here.

The Athletics will play the first game of the post-Oakland era not in Sacramento, but in Seattle. Their first home game at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento is Monday, March 31, against the Cubs. On Opening Day, the A's will visit a Mariners team that has missed the playoffs the last two years after snapping their two-decade postseason drought in 2022.

MLB Opening Day games are streaming locally on fubo (Try for free). Here's how to watch.

Mariners vs. Athletics

Date: Thursday, March 27 | Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Park (Seattle, Washington)

Live stream: fubo (Try for free), MLB.TV | TV: Root Sports Northwest, NBCSCA

Probable pitchers: RHP Logan Gilbert vs. RHP Luis Severino

Odds: SEA +105; ATH -125; over/under: 6.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Mariners: A disappointing offseason followed a disappointing 2024 season for the Mariners. An offense that badly needed an upgrade, particularly a big bat at first base, instead received reinforcement in the form of Jorge Polanco (re-signed) and Donovan Solano (signed). Good players, both of them, but not the needle-movers the Mariners need to take that next step. This team will live and die with its starting pitchers and stud righty George Kirby will open the season on the injured list with an achy shoulder. Their margin of error has already shrunk. That said, Julio Rodríguez is one of the sport's most electrifying talents, and the Mariners will have a full season of 2024 trade deadline pickup Randy Arozarena. The Mariners won 85 games a year ago and projection systems have them in the same range this year. It won't take much to jump into the 90-win range, which could be enough to win the AL West this season, let alone nab a wild-card spot.

Athletics: The Oakland era is over, at least for now, and the Sacramento era is underway for the A's. Sacramento is supposed to be just a three-year layover until the team moves to Las Vegas. The A's did actually spend some money over the winter, most notably giving Severino the largest contract in franchise history (three years and $67 million) and extending sluggers Brent Rooker and Lawrence Butler. Oakland went 39-37 in their final 76 games last season despite a very thin pitching staff. They added Jeffrey Springs to pair with Severino in the offseason and should be improved in 2025. Improved enough to make the postseason? The various projection systems say no, but there are three wild-card spots per league now, and you don't have to try too hard to see enough things breaking right that the A's stay in the race into September.