In the wake of the 15-inning marathon that was Game 5 of the ALDS between the Seattle Mariners and the Detroit Tigers, the Mariners now only have one day off before starting the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. It's a fresh matchup. The two teams have only faced each other once in the playoffs and that was the Wild Card Series in 2022, with the Mariners winning two games to none.

The Blue Jays haven't been to the ALCS since 2016 and haven't been to the World Series since 1993. The Mariners haven't been to this round since 2001 and have never won the AL pennant. They remain the only team of 30 in MLB to have never played in the World Series. They'll have their chance to advance here, but they have to deal with a hungry Blue Jays team.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays schedule



Date Start time/score TV Live stream Game 1 Sun., Oct. 12 8:03 p.m. ET Fox fubo Game 2 Mon., Oct. 13 4:38 or 5:03 p.m. ET Fox fubo Game 3 Weds., Oct. 15 TBD Fox fubo Game 4 Thurs., Oct. 16 TBD Fox fubo Game 5 (if nec.) Fri., Oct. 17 TBD Fox fubo Game 5 (if nec.) Sun., Oct. 19 TBD Fox fubo Game 5 (if nec.) Mon., Oct. 20 TBD Fox fubo

Mariners vs. Blue Jays: Game 1 info

Time : 8:08 p.m. ET | Date : Sun., Oct. 12

: 8:08 p.m. ET | : Sun., Oct. 12 Location : Rogers Centre -- Toronto

: Rogers Centre -- Toronto TV channel : Fox | Live stream : fubo (Try for free)

: Fox | : fubo (Try for free) Starting pitchers : TBA

: TBA Odds: Blue Jays -158, Mariners +134 (via DraftKings)

ALCS storylines

Mariners: Seattle survived a five-game series against the Tigers, including Game 5, which was started by the best pitcher in the world, Tarik Skubal. They had to use three starting pitchers in the game, with George Kirby going five innings, Logan Gilbert working two innings, and Luis Castillo 1 ⅓. Relievers Matt Brash and Eduard Bazardo had to get six and eight outs, respectively, while All-Star closer Andrés Muñoz threw 25 pitches. Basically, their pitchers are gassed with only one day off before Game 1. This is one of the best offenses in baseball on the road, though, led by 60-homer catcher Cal Raleigh.

Blue Jays: The Blue Jays scored 34 runs in their four games against the Yankees in the ALDS. It was a continuation of a stellar regular season for their offense. They were third in the majors in OPS this season. After the All-Star break, they scored 358 runs in 66 games, the most in Major League Baseball. They have a hot-hitting star in Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but also an excellent supporting cast with George Springer, Daulton Varsho, Alejandro Kirk and a host of others being big performers. The rotation is led by veteran Kevin Gausman and rookie sensation Trey Yesavage.

Series prediction

This is a remarkably unpredictable series, especially with Seattle's T-Mobile Park being such an oppressive venue for offense. We'll go with the Blue Jays in seven here, but nothing would surprise us. It'll be excellent theater.