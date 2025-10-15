The first four games of the LCS round in the 2025 MLB playoffs saw the road team win every game, meaning the Mariners and Dodgers go home with a 2-0 lead. The chances of a comeback for the Blue Jays and Brewers feel pretty bleak. We saw a team come back from an 0-2 deficit in 2023, so we're pretty aware it can be done. That Diamondbacks team was going home, though, while the Brewers head to Los Angeles and the Blue Jays will be in Seattle. The Mariners were 51-30 at home this season. They lost Game 1 last round, though.

The pitching matchup for Game 3 of the Blue Jays-Mariners ALCS -- the long game on Wednesday's schedule -- is Shane Bieber against George Kirby.

In terms of picking, nothing really seems all too enticing. The Mariners feel more likely to win and are favored at -132. I'm not just sure enough to play that side with that juice. The total at 7 runs is perfectly placed. We'll just zero in on player props, via DraftKings, riding the hot hand.

Kirby is a strike-thrower who can be squared up. He lets his defense and home ballpark do some work for him, but will also pile up some strikeouts. Springer is aggressive enough early in the count that he will have the chance to do a little damage. He's coming off a regular season in which he averaged almost 2.5 hits plus runs plus RBI per game (154 hits, 106 runs, 84 RBI in 140 games). He's been over 1.5 in this prop four of the six playoff games this season so far. The leadoff man has scored six runs in six games and is a good bet to be the first Blue Jays' run scored.

Also, for anyone putting stock in the small-sample that is head-to-head matchups, he's 3 for 8 (.375) with a double in his career against Kirby.

Everyone should know plenty about Raleigh by now. He had 147 hits, 110 runs and 125 RBI in the regular season (2.4 per game combined). He's hit this prop six of his seven playoff games so far and has at least one hit in six of the seven playoff games as well. He didn't get a hit for the first time in Game 2 of the ALCS, but he walked twice and came around to score both times, giving us a nice idea at how he could win this bet if the Blue Jays try to pitch around him.

And, of course, one home run cashes us instantly. Even in this tough ballpark, 28 of Raleigh's 60 regular-season home runs happened in T-Mobile Park.

Bieber has struggled since his first two starts with the Jays, too.