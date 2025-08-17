Both the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets would be wild card teams if the 2025 MLB Playoffs were to begin today, but both franchises are also still giving chase within their respective divisions. On Sunday Night Baseball, they'll go head-to-head to wrap up a three-game series. Seattle won the opener 11-9 and then New York bounced back to score a 3-1 victory on Saturday, making Sunday's contest the rubber match with the Mariners giving George Kirby the start and the Mets countering with Clay Holmes.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET in the 2025 MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa. According to the latest Mariners vs. Mets odds, Seattle is the -125 money line favorite, while New York is a +105 underdog. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Mets vs. Mariners picks, be sure to see the MLB betting predictions from SportsLine's proven model. Bet on Mariners vs. Mets and every other MLB game at DraftKings, using the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 21 of the 2025 MLB season 31-23 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning over 56 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

New users can also check out the latest BetMGM promo code and FanDuel promo code, just to name a few, to get even more value. At BetMGM, new users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses.

Here are the model's best bets for Mariners vs. Mets on Sunday:

Mariners to win (-125)

George Kirby over 5.5 total strikeouts (+114)

Mariners to win (-125)

Seattle is currently second in the AL West, but still has a fighting chance to earn a home playoff series while facing a 1.5-game deficit to Houston. With catcher Cal Raleigh leading the MLB in both home runs (46) and RBI (100), and four starting pitchers with an ERA under 4.00 for the season, the Mariners can beat teams in a variety of ways. The model predicts that Seattle wins in well over 50% of simulations on Sunday.

George Kirby over 5.5 total strikeouts (+114)

The 27-year-old right-hander is 8-5 with a 3.71 ERA over 15 starts this season, and he's recorded 90 strikeouts over 85 innings. He's on a streak of four consecutive quality starts entering Sunday and has recorded at least six strikeouts in all of those appearances. The Mets have already struck out 22 times in this series, so the model is jumping at the chance to get plus-money here with Kirby. It predicts that Kirby finishes with 5.8 strikeouts on average.

Want more MLB picks for Sunday?

You've seen the model's MLB picks for Mariners vs. Mets. Now, get every MLB pick from No. 1 expert Bruce Marshall, who is up nearly 15 units on his last 1 MLB picks.