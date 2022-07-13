The Seattle Mariners visit the nation's capital on Wednesday. The Mariners and Washington Nationals face off in a doubleheader prompted by a postponement on Tuesday. Seattle enters Wednesday on a winning run with 16 victories in the last 19 games. In contrast, Washington is 1-10 in the last 11 games and looking to right the ship at home.

First pitch is at 12:05 p.m. ET in Washington. Caesars Sportsbook lists Washington as a -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is nine in the latest Mariners vs. Nationals odds.

Mariners vs. Nationals money line: Nationals -115, Mariners -105

Mariners vs. Nationals over-under: 9 runs

Mariners vs. Nationals run line: Nationals -1.5 (+162)

SEA: The Mariners are 16-15 in day games

WAS: The Nationals are 13-22 in day games

Why you should back the Mariners



The Mariners have several clear edges against the Nationals. For one, Seattle is scorching hot right now, winning 19 of the last 22 games. The Mariners also have a productive lineup that is patient at the plate. Seattle is in the top three of the American League with 312 walks, and the Mariners are above the AL average in triples, OPS, and on-base percentage.

Seattle has depth, but the star of the show is rookie phenom Julio Rodriguez. The 21-year-old outfielder is leading the American League with 21 stolen bases, and he also has 15 home runs, 17 doubles, and a sparkling .477 slugging percentage. Seattle will also face a Washington bullpen that ranks near the bottom of the National League in wins above replacement, while the Mariners lead the AL in strikeout rate. Seattle's relief corps also has a strong walk rate of only 2.75 per nine innings and a quality 3.57 ERA this season.

Why you should back the Nationals

Washington has the fewest strikeouts (634) in the National League this season, providing room for offensive production by putting the ball in play. The Nationals are also in the top five of the NL in hits (733) and doubles (148), with above-average marks in batting average and on-base percentage.

Washington is led by two star-level hitters in Josh Bell and Juan Soto. Bell, a former All-Star, is enjoying a fantastic 2022 season with a .304/.386/.491 slash line to go with 12 home runs and 19 doubles. Soto, the reigning NL MVP runner-up from 2021, is a two-time All-Star with more walks than strikeouts this season. He is leading the NL with 73 walks, and Soto has a .398 on-base percentage with 17 home runs and 16 doubles.

