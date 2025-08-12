The Seattle Mariners will look to win their eighth game in a row when they take on the Baltimore Orioles in a key American League matchup on Tuesday. Seattle is coming off a 6-3 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday, while Baltimore dropped a 3-2 decision to the Athletics. The Mariners (66-53), who are 9-1 in their past 10 games, are 29-28 on the road this season. The Orioles (53-65), who are fifth in the AL East, are 28-29 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore is set for 6:35 p.m. ET. The Orioles have won six of the past seven meetings with the Mariners. Seattle is a -144 favorite on the money line (risk $144 to win $100) in the latest Mariners vs. Orioles odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 9.

Mariners vs. Orioles money line Seattle -144, Baltimore +121 at DraftKings Sportsbook Mariners vs. Orioles over/under 9 runs Mariners vs. Orioles run line Seattle -1.5 (+108) Mariners vs. Orioles picks See picks at SportsLine Mariners vs. Orioles streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Mariners can win

Right-hander George Kirby (7-5, 4.04 ERA) is expected to take the mound for Seattle. In 14 games, all starts, he has pitched 78 innings, allowing 68 hits, 35 earned runs and 20 walks, while striking out 83. He has won six of his last seven starts, including an 8-6 triumph over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. He pitched six innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs and two walks, while striking out nine.

Among Seattle's top offensive threats is catcher Cal Raleigh. In 116 games this season, he is hitting .247 with 16 doubles, 45 home runs, 98 RBI and 78 runs scored. He has a three-game hitting streak, homering in all three weekend games against the Tampa Bay Rays. In 20 career games against Baltimore, he is hitting .221 with four doubles, five homers and 16 RBI. He is 4-for-12 against the Orioles this season with one double, one homer and four RBI. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Orioles can win

Baltimore is expected to start right-hander Dean Kremer (8-8, 4.35 ERA). In 23 games, including 22 starts, he has logged 132.1 innings, allowing 134 hits, 66 runs – 64 earned – and 35 walks, while striking out 110. He is coming off a 5-0 loss at Philadelphia on Aug. 5. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing eight hits, four earned runs and one walk, while striking out six.

Shortstop Gunnar Henderson helps lead the Baltimore offense. He has hits in eight of 10 games, including four in a row. He was 3-for-9 with one home run and three RBI in the three-game weekend series against the Athletics. In a 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 2, he was 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI and one run scored. He was 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored in a 9-8 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on July 30. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Mariners vs. Orioles picks

