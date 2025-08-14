A series win will be on the line when the Seattle Mariners meet the Baltimore Orioles in the third and deciding game of their set on Thursday afternoon. Baltimore defeated Seattle 4-3 on Wednesday, after Seattle opened with a 1-0 win on Tuesday. The Mariners (67-54), who had an eight-game winning streak stopped, are 30-29 on the road this season. The Orioles (54-66), who snapped a three-game losing streak, are 29-30 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The Orioles have won seven of the past nine meetings with the Mariners. Seattle is a -131 favorite on the money line (risk $131 to win $100) in the latest Mariners vs. Orioles odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over-under is 10. Before making any Orioles vs. Mariners picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model. New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 21 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 31-23 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 60 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mariners vs. Orioles and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Orioles vs. Mariners, which you can get in on with a DraftKings promo code or a FanDuel promo code.

Mariners vs. Orioles money line Seattle -131, Baltimore +109 at DraftKings Sportsbook Mariners vs. Orioles over/under 10 runs Mariners vs. Orioles run line Seattle -1.5 (+120) Mariners vs. Orioles picks See picks at SportsLine Mariners vs. Orioles streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Mariners can win

Right-hander Logan Evans (6-4, 4.36 ERA) is expected to get the start for Seattle. In 14 games this season, he has logged 74.1 innings, allowing 77 hits, 36 earned runs and 26 walks with 57 strikeouts. He was won three of his last four decisions, including a 7-4 victory over Tampa Bay on Saturday. In that game, he pitched 5.1 innings, allowing three hits, three earned runs and three walks, while striking out four.

Helping lead the offense is center fielder Julio Rodriguez. In 120 games this season, he is hitting .258 with 19 doubles, 23 homers and 65 RBI with 23 stolen bases. He has hits in nine of the past 10 games, including five multi-hit performances. In Wednesday's loss to the Orioles, he was 2-for-4 with a triple and one stolen base. In Saturday's win over the Rays, he was 2-for-5 with two homers and three RBI. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Orioles can win

Baltimore is expected to start right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano (9-5, 4.24 ERA). In 22 games this season, he has pitched 121 innings, allowing 127 hits, 57 earned runs and 31 walks, while striking out 80. He is coming off a dominant performance in a 3-2 win over the Athletics on Friday. In that game, he pitched seven innings, allowing five hits, one earned run and two walks, while striking out four.

Shortstop Gunnar Henderson helps power the offense and has hits in six consecutive games. In 113 games this season, he is hitting .284 with 28 doubles, 14 homers, 50 RBI, 66 runs scored and 16 stolen bases. In Wednesday's win over the Mariners, he went 1-for-4 with a double. He was 1-for-3 with a homer and three RBI in an 11-3 loss to the Athletics on Saturday. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Mariners vs. Orioles picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 9.5 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Mariners vs. Orioles, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.