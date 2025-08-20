The Philadelphia Phillies and the Seattle Mariners close out their three-game series on Wednesday. Philadelphia beat the Mariners 6-4 on Tuesday and has won three straight games. Meanwhile, Seattle has dropped four consecutive contests. Luis Castillo (8-6, 3.48 ERA) starts for the Mariners, and Jesus Luzardo (11-6, 4.21 ERA) counters for the Phillies.

First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a -144 favorite (risk $144 to win $100) in the latest Mariners vs. Phillies odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Seattle is a +118 underdog (risk $100 to win $118). The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Mariners vs. Phillies picks, be sure to see the MLB betting predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 22 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 33-24 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 60 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Also see the model's top MLB props for Saturday and the model's top home run picks.

Here are the model's three best bets for Mariners vs. Phillies on Wednesday:

Trea Turner Over 1.5 hits (+185)

Jesus Luzardo Over 6.5 strikeouts (-135)`

Raleigh is first in the majors in home runs (47), second in RBI (102) and third in RBI (102). DraftKings has set his total bases at 1.5 for this game. The 28-year-old has hit the over in six of their last 10 games. Last night, he was 1-of-3 with a double and also drew two walks.

Turner goes into this game leading the team in batting average (.295) and hits (152) for the Phillies. His hits over/under on DraftKings is posted at 1.5. The 32-year-old has cleared that number in five of his last six games. In Monday's win over the Mariners, he was 4-of-6 with a homer and five total RBI. You can bet this prop at FanDuel, where you can get $300 in bonus bets with a winning wager of $5 or more with the latest FanDuel promo code:

Luzardo has compiled 158 strikeouts on the season with a 1.34 WHIP. The 27-year-old's strikeout over/under is at 6.5, and he has gone over in 9 of his last 15 games. In his last start against the Nationals, Luzardo recorded seven strikeouts in six innings.

