The Philadelphia Phillies go for the series win when they battle the Seattle Mariners in a key interleague matchup on Tuesday. Philadelphia earned a 12-7 win in Monday's series opener. The Mariners (68-58), who have lost three in a row, are 31-33 on the road this season. The Phillies (72-53), who have won two consecutive games, are 38-21 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is set for 6:45 p.m. ET. The Phillies have won four of the past six meetings with the Mariners. Philadelphia is a -171 favorite on the money line (risk $171 to win $100) in the latest Mariners vs. Phillies odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8. Before making any Mariners vs. Phillies picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model. New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 22 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 33-24 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 60 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mariners vs. Phillies and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Phillies vs. Mariners:

Mariners vs. Phillies money line Seattle +144, Philadelphia -171 at DraftKings Sportsbook Mariners vs. Phillies over/under 8 runs Mariners vs. Phillies run line Philadelphia -1.5 (+119) Mariners vs. Phillies picks See picks at SportsLine Mariners vs. Phillies streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Phillies can win

Left-hander Christopher Sanchez (11-4, 2.45 ERA) will take the mound for Philadelphia. In 24 starts this season, he has logged 150.2 innings, allowing 128 hits, 41 earned runs and 36 walks, while striking out 157. He has won six of his last eight decisions. In his last outing on Wednesday, he took the loss in an 8-0 decision. He pitched six innings, allowing seven hits, three earned runs and one walk, while striking out six.

First baseman Bryce Harper is among Philadelphia's top hitters. In 97 games this season, he is batting .262 with 28 doubles, 21 homers, 58 RBI and 56 runs scored. In 10 career games against Seattle, he is hitting .385 with four doubles, four homers and six RBI. He was 3-for-6 with two homers and three RBI in Monday's win over Seattle. He was 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBI in an 11-9 win at Washington on Sunday. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Mariners can win

Seattle is expected to start right-hander Bryce Miller (2-5, 5.73 ERA). In 10 starts this season, he has pitched 48.2 innings, allowing 31 earned runs with 23 walks and 39 strikeouts. He is coming off a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 6. In that game, he pitched five innings, allowing seven hits, five earned runs and one walk with two strikeouts.

Catcher Cal Raleigh is among Seattle's top offensive threats. In 123 games, he is batting .249 with 18 doubles, an MLB-best 47 homers, 102 RBI and 82 runs scored. He was 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBI in a 7-3 loss to the New York Mets on Sunday. He was 3-for-5 with two doubles, one homer, two RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 11-9 win over the Mets. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Mariners vs. Phillies picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Mariners vs. Phillies, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.