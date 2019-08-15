Mariners vs. Tigers odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for August 15 from model on 41-31 run

The Seattle Mariners look to continue their recent mastery of the Detroit Tigers when they meet in the third and final game of their series on Thursday afternoon. The Mariners (49-72), fifth in the American League West, have won five of six meetings with the Tigers (36-81) this season, while Detroit, fifth in the AL Central, will look to improve on its 17-42 record at home. First pitch from Comerica Park is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Mariners are 22-36 on the road this season. The latest Mariners vs. Tigers odds show Seattle at -155 on the money line (risk $155 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 10. Before making any Mariners vs. Tigers picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The Mariners have dominated the Tigers of late, winning eight of the past nine meetings overall. Seattle has won three straight season series against Detroit, including this year. Statistically, the Mariners have a big edge over the Tigers in offense, including batting average (.241 to .236), on-base percentage (.318 to .295), slugging percentage (.438 to .387), OPS (.756 to .683), runs scored (586 to 432), hits (994 to 959), home runs (191 to 110) and total bases (1,792 to 1,555).

Third baseman Kyle Seager (.238) has been swinging a hot bat and has an eight-game hitting streak. He is 11-for-27 (.407) with a double, five homers and nine RBIs during the streak, including 4-for-7 (.571) with three homers and six RBIs in the series against the Tigers. For the season, he is 9-for-23 (.391) with two doubles, four homers and seven RBIs vs. Detroit.

But just because Seattle has dominated Detroit this season, does not mean it is the best value on the Mariners vs. Tigers money line.

That's because the Tigers, who have beaten the Mariners in six of the past 10 games played at Detroit, will send right-hander Spencer Turnbull (3-10, 3.68 ERA) to the mound. Despite his record, Turnbull has pitched well of late, including losses in quality starts in two of his last three outings. Although his last win came on May 31 at Atlanta, he has given up just 44 earned runs in 107 2/3 innings this season, walking 42, while striking out 98. He has given up four or fewer earned runs in his last six starts, four being losses.

Offensively, infielder Harold Castro (.285) has hit Seattle pitching well, going 5-for-12 (.417) with two RBIs this season, including a 3-for-4 performance on Wednesday night. Shortstop Jordy Mercer (.253), who has hit in eight of nine games, is 6-for-18 (.333) against Seattle this season, including one double and an RBI.

