Each league will get two winner-take-all games in the divisional round -- after three of the four Wild Card Series went the distance -- so we're having pretty good luck on getting deep series so far in the playoffs. There were no sweeps in the five-game divisional round. The one ALDS Game 5 is the Tigers at Mariners game Friday night at 8:08 p.m. ET. All-Star George Kirby gets the assignment for the Mariners while Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal starts for the Tigers.

Let's grab some lines from FanDuel.

Cal Raleigh to record a hit -125

There isn't much juice on this one, so I'm all over it. The Big Dumper is locked in right now. He closed the regular season by hitting .316 in his final 15 games, collecting at least one hit in 11 of those 15 games. He's gotten at least one hit in each of the four playoff games, too, having gone 7 for 16 (.438) so far. We shouldn't have to worry about a bunch of walks ruining this prop with Raleigh hitting second in front of Julio Rodríguez and as a switch-hitter, he's matchup proof in terms of the platoon advantage (such as "lefty vs. lefty").

Now, it's a tall order against Skubal, I'm aware, but Raleigh delivered a double after Skubal left Game 2. I wouldn't be surprised if this low-scoring affair went extra innings anyway.

Mariners +118

I know the popular play is to ride the coattails of Skubal and that's why we get plus money on the home team that is the better team at this moment. The Mariners went 51-30 at home in the regular season. They won 17 of their last 21.

The Mariners found a way to win Game 2 and the Tigers have found a way to lose four of Skubal's last five starts. That isn't necessarily predictive, it's simply evidence it can happen. Of course, the Tigers have shown they can win in this series, too, so it's a toss up. I like the plus money on the home team, but I wouldn't argue with anyone taking the Tigers.

Regardless, it'll be great fun.

Bonus: Tie game through five innings +325

Hey, why not? Generally speaking, this isn't a bet I'd heavily encourage, but when I'm expecting neither team to score more than a run or two through five innings, the chances of them landing on the same low number (0-0, 1-1, 2-2) seem pretty decent. If I had to pick one specific score, I actually think 1-0 or 0-0 would be the most likely scores through five innings in this one with both Kirby and Skubal dealing. Why not sprinkle a small bit on this +325?