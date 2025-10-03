The Detroit Tigers have not been to the American League Championship Series in 12 years. The Seattle Mariners have waited twice as long. But one team will be making a long-awaited trip to play for the pennant as they square off in the best-of-five ALDS over the next week. Game 1 is set for Saturday (here's the full schedule).

The Mariners earned a bye to the ALDS after winning the AL West. The M's have not been to the ALCS since 2001, and the franchise has never been to the World Series. Slugger Cal Raleigh, after hitting 60 homers in the regular season, is trying to change that.

The Tigers ended up with the No. 6 seed in the AL bracket after letting the AL Central slip away. The Cleveland Guardians won the division, but the Tigers got the last laugh as they knocked them out of the playoffs in the best-of-three Wild Card Series this week.

So who will move on to face either the Toronto Blue Jays or New York Yankees in the ALCS? Below are CBS Sports expert picks for Mariners-Tigers.

Mariners vs. Tigers expert picks

Series odds (via Caesars): Mariners -175, Tigers +145



R.J. Anderson Mike Axisa Julian McWilliams Dayn Perry Matt Snyder Mariners vs. Tigers Mariners Mariners Mariners Mariners Mariners

Anderson: To be clear, this is not an overreaction to the Tigers' past month. I just think the Mariners have the better team -- they had the better record and run differential during the regular season -- and that's especially true if Bryan Woo is available to pitch. I see no need to get cute. Pick: Mariners in 4

Axisa: I've talked myself into the Mariners being the most dangerous AL team this postseason. They actually have an offense now, this isn't one of those no-hit Seattle teams, and that pitching staff figures to be fierce once manager Dan Wilson gets down to his 8-9 most trusted guys. I have the Mariners in four rather than three just because Tarik Skubal is that damn good, and I figure he'll carry the Tigers to a win when he makes his start. Pick: Mariners in 4

McWilliams: Mariners will win this one easily. They have the pitching and offense to do so. Detroit is too green in my opinion and, again, lacks a true starter outside of Tarik Skubal. Pick: Mariners in 4

Perry: I just think the Mariners are the better team right now, especially on offense and in terms of rotation depth. The Tigers are going to get only one regular-rest start from Tarik Skubal in this series, which is also notable. Pick: Mariners in 5

Snyder: I wouldn't be surprised if this is a sweep, but we'll give the Tigers the Tarik Skubal start as a win. The Mariners' offense is underrated due to playing in T-Mobile Park and will handle the Tigers' weak pitching staff in the other three games. That Mariners' rotation is potentially great in the playoffs, too. Pick: Mariners in 4