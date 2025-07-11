An AL matchup features the Seattle Mariners (48-45) traveling to face off against the Detroit Tigers (59-35) on Friday night. Both clubs are coming off a loss. Last night, Seattle lost 6-5 to the New York Yankees in extra innings, capping off a three-game sweep. Meanwhile, Detroit fell 7-3 to Tampa Bay, ending their five-game winning streak. Luis Castillo (5-5, 3.31 ERA) is on the mound for the Mariners. Tarik Skubal (10-2, 2.02 ERA) gets the ball in Detroit.

First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Detroit is a -229 favorite (risk $229 to win $100) in the latest Mariners vs. Tigers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Seattle is a +187 underdog (risk $100 to win $187). The over/under for total runs scored is 7. Before making any Mariners vs. Tigers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2025 MLB season 45-38 on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 40 units of profit.

Here are the model's three best bets for Mariners vs. Tigers on Friday:

Randy Arozarena Over 0.5 hits (-145)

Zach McKinstry Over 0.5 hits (-200)

Tarik Skubal Under 8.5 strikeouts (-155)

Arozarena is batting .273 in the month of July, as he's logged a hit in nine of his last 12 games. In his last outing, he was 1-of-4 with a base hit. The model projects him to finish with 0.9 hits in this matchup. He's also recorded a hit in two of his last three games against Detroit.

Bruce Marshall has returned more than 12 units on his last 102 MLB run-line picks. Get his best bet for Friday's MLB action at SportsLine right here.

Zach McKinstry Over 0.5 Hits (+180)

McKinstry leads the team in batting average (.286) and has gone over 0.5 hits in 9 of his last 15 games. In his previous contest, the 30-year-old went 2-of-4 with two doubles. During a three-game series in early April against Seattle, McKinstry finished with a hit in two games.

Tarik Skubal Under 8.5 strikeouts (-155)

Skubal is one of the best pitchers in the league, ranking second in ERA (2.02) and strikeouts (148) while being first in WHIP (0.81). Although he's piled up 10-plus K's in consecutive games, Skubal has gone under 8.5 strikeouts in five of his last seven starts. The model is also projecting him to toss 7.2 K's in this matchup.