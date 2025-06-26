The Minnesota Twins look to earn the four-game series split when they battle the Seattle Mariners in a key American League matchup on Thursday afternoon. Minnesota earned a 2-0 win on Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak. The Mariners (41-38), who are second in the AL West, are 21-19 on the road this season. The Twins (38-42), who have lost 11 of 13, are 21-17 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch Target Field in Minneapolis is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Mariners have won five of the last nine meetings. Minnesota is a -120 favorite on the money line (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Mariners vs. Twins odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 8.5. Before making any Twins vs. Mariners picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Mariners vs. Twins money line Seattle +100, Minnesota -120 at DraftKings Sportsbook
Mariners vs. Twins over/under 8.5 runs
Mariners vs. Twins run line Minnesota -1.5 (+161)

Why the Twins can win

Minnesota is expected to send right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson (2-4, 5.06 ERA) to the mound. In 11 games, including 10 starts, he has pitched 53.1 innings, allowing 57 hits, 30 earned runs and 21 walks with 46 strikeouts. He received a no-decision in a 2-1 loss at Houston on June 15. In that game, he pitched five innings, allowing one hit and one walk, while striking out four.

Center fielder Byron Buxton helps power the Minnesota offense. The 2012 first-round pick by the Twins has played in 63 games, batting .279 with nine doubles, three triples, 17 homers and 47 RBI. In a 9-8 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, he was 3-for-5 with two homers and two RBI. He was 3-for-6 with a double, two homers and two RBI in a 12-5 win at Cincinnati on June 19.

Why the Mariners can win

Right-hander Emerson Hancock (3-3, 5.43 ERA) is expected to get the start for Seattle. In 13 starts this season, he has logged 66.1 innings, allowing 71 hits, 40 earned runs and 24 walks with 50 strikeouts. He earned a win in a 6-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on June 15, pitching seven innings and allowing two hits and one walk with four strikeouts. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 10 of 13 outings on the year.

Shortstop J.P. Crawford is among Seattle's top hitters this year. In 76 games this season, the 2013 first-round selection of the Philadelphia Phillies, is hitting .279 with 10 doubles, six homers, 30 RBI and five stolen bases. In a 14-6 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, he was 2-for-6 with a run scored. He has dominated Twins pitching in his career. In 29 games against Minnesota, he is hitting .313 with eight doubles, three homers and six RBI.

How to make Mariners vs. Twins picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 10.2 combined runs.

So who wins Mariners vs. Twins, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.