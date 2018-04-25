Mariners vs. White Sox odds: MLB picks for Wednesday, April 25 from model on 7-3 roll

The struggling Chicago White Sox host the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon (2:10 p.m. ET) in the finale of their three-game set. The matchup pits Seattle ace Felix Hernandez against James Shields of Chicago. The Mariners are -153 sportsbook favorites (bet $153 to win $100) and the over-under for total runs scored is set at 9.5.

The White Sox have been felled by an offense that ranks No. 11 in the American League with a .241 team batting average and just 73 RBI.

But Chicago found some production in Monday's 10-4 win over Seattle, which snapped a seven-game losing streak. The White Sox belted 18 hits, including four from Jose Abreu, who had two homers.

During their losing streak, the White Sox were held to two or fewer runs six times. This meager offensive production would negate any semblance of competence pitching, but they have lacked that as well. The staff yielded 61 runs during the losing streak, allowing 10 or more runs four times.

The veteran Shields (1-2, 6.17 ERA) has been far from a savior in the rotation, and is coming off a dreadful performance in a 10-0 loss to Houston. He allowed seven earned runs on eight hits with four walks in five-plus innings. Shields won his first start of the season despite allowing four earned runs in six innings against the Royals.

The Mariners started the season strong but lost four of six, including a three-game home sweep at the hands of Houston, before visiting Chicago.

Hernandez (2-2, 5.06) has been mostly solid in five starts, with his numbers somewhat skewed by a poor outing at San Francisco in which he allowed eight earned runs, three homers and five walks in four innings of a 10-1 loss.

But the veteran right-hander has responded with three strong performances since, allowing seven total earned runs on 15 hits while going 1-1 with a no-decision. He yielded two earned runs on four hits in his last start against Texas. The Mariners won 6-2 while Hernandez took a no-decision.

