Mariners vs. Yankees odds: Advanced model on 8-4 run releases Tuesday MLB picks

Two of the hottest teams in baseball collide for a three-game series starting Tuesday when the New York Yankees take on the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. ET. Domingo German is scheduled to start for New York, opposed by Marco Gonzales of Seattle. The Yankees are -162 sportsbook favorites (bet $162 to win $100), with the over-under for total runs scored set at nine.

The model knows the high-powered Yankees boast an AL-high 113 home runs and league-best .462 slugging percentage.

They lost 3-1 on Sunday to Tampa Bay after dominating the first three games of the series and still finished the weekend on an 8-2 run in their previous 10. They held opponents to one or zero runs four times in that span.

German (1-4, 5.23 ERA) has struggled of late, with a 1-3 mark and one no-decision among his past five starts. He has allowed at least three earned runs inn each of those outings, but took a 4-3 win over the Rays in his most recent performance.

Conversely, Gonzales (7-3, 3.42 ERA) has quietly put together one of the most dominant first halves of the season among AL starters. The lefty is 4-0 with one no-decision in his past five starts.

The 26-year-old has allowed six total earned runs in that span, though half of them came in a no-decision against the Angels in his last start. He gave up seven hits and two walks in five innings.

Seattle is coming off a 5-2 homestand in which it swept the Angels and split four games with the Red Sox over the weekend.

